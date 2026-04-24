President Bola Tinubu had expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates over attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure as Middle East tensions escalated

He had reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to global peace and stability while backing UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on civilian protection measures

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Iran-related crisis had stalled in Islamabad amid ongoing regional military exchanges involving missile and drone strikes

President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following reported attacks on the country’s civilian and economic infrastructure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement shared via his official X handle on Thursday, April 23, the President restated Nigeria’s position in favour of international peace and stability, while also voicing concern over developments affecting civilian populations and critical national assets.

Tinubu Announces Who He Supports Amid US-Israel Vs Iran War

Source: UGC

He further conveyed support for UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the steps taken by the Gulf nation to protect civilians and key infrastructure.

“Nigeria is for global peace and stability and for its friends and partners anywhere.

“I am particularly concerned by the attacks on UAE’s civilian and economic infrastructure. I reaffirm my support and solidarity to the President of UAE and the measures he took to safeguard civilian populations and critical infrastructure,” Tinubu stated.

Condemnation of attacks on civilian infrastructure

The Nigerian leader emphasised that actions threatening non-combatants and essential infrastructure remain unacceptable, reiterating his government’s alignment with efforts aimed at protecting civilians during periods of conflict.

His remarks come against the backdrop of escalating regional hostilities involving Iran and allied responses across parts of the Gulf.

Escalation linked to US-Israel strikes on Iran

The ongoing crisis reportedly traces back to an earlier military operation in February, when the United States, in coordination with Israeli forces, launched strikes on Iran under what was described as Operation Fury.

The operation, authorised by President Donald Trump, was said to be in response to concerns over Iran’s alleged nuclear development activities.

In response, Iran is reported to have carried out retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, with the UAE among the affected states, Punch reported.

UAE air defence intercepts multiple threats

Reports indicate that the UAE’s air defence systems, including THAAD and Patriot batteries, have intercepted hundreds of incoming projectiles.

However, some strikes reportedly penetrated defences, resulting in casualties, injuries, and damage to infrastructure in cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Diplomatic efforts stall amid rising tensions

Initial diplomatic engagements aimed at de-escalating the crisis reportedly ended in deadlock in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Further discussions are said to be under consideration as international stakeholders continue to seek a pathway towards reducing tensions in the region.

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz route

Legit.ng previously reported that Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz fully open for commercial vessels during a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The announcement was confirmed by Iran’s foreign minister, who said the waterway would remain open for the duration of the truce. Oil prices in the United States reportedly dropped sharply following the news.

However, uncertainty remains as military tensions and diplomatic negotiations continue across the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng