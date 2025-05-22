Excited President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, responded to the alleged claims of his administration installing a one-party system in Nigeria

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja, Tinubu taunted those accusing him and maintained that politicians defecting to the APC are tired of "the shrinking ship"

Tinubu spoke after APC leaders, National Assembly leadership and the 22 governors of the ruling party adopted him as the sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, has taunted those saying his administration is pushing Nigeria towards a one-party system, saying that you cannot blame people for their choice of association.

Tinubu reacts to the allegations of creating a one-party state in Nigeria, taunts critics. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu spoke as he welcomed the gale of defections in the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying he expects more opposition party members to join his party.

Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned against the creation of a one-party state.

He said any nation that must practice it must do so carefully and with a well-planned process and projected outcome.

Tinubu dismisses one-party state fears amid defections to APC

But speaking at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president said, “it is only one party that is ruling”.

“For those still contemplating bale out of their ship, the country is yours, hold on to it. For those talking about one party system. It is one party ruling and driving the aspiration of Nigeria. You don’t blame a people balling out of a shrinking ship when they have no life jackets.

“I am glad of what we have and I am expecting more. That is the game. We are in a constitutional democracy.”

Sweep them clean - Tinubu asks APC to bring more opposition members

He said nobody can force anyone to stay where they don’t want, adding that APC is ready to receive more Nigerians who are willing to join the ruling party.

He said:

“They think this political party is a failure, but with your perseverance, we never gave up. We are the Progressives. We will soldier on. Continue to work hard… I listen to you, not them.

“We have an opportunity to make Africa great, but I urge you to stay the course. To those I cannot offer political positions, be patient, you will be happy to belong to this party.”

Legit.ng reported that APC’s national publicity secretary Felix Morka earlier denied the attempt by the ruling party to turn Nigeria into a one-party state amid mass defections that hit the PDP in recent times.

Morka explained how the PDP fared when it was in power and maintained that the ruling APC respects Nigeria’s democracy.

Read related articles here:

2027 election: NASS leadership endorses Tinubu for second term

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the APC national summit in Abuja on Thursday, may 22, moved a motion endorsing President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election.

The endorsement was unanimously supported by National Assembly leaders, including the House Speaker and Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio mocked the PDP following the recent gale of defections and maintained that despite the current economic realities, Tinubu has performed well and deserved to be re-elected in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng