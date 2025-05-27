2027 Election: Buhari’s Ex-Minister Slams APC for Endorsing Tinubu Amid Hardship, “Insensitive”
- Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's minister, Abubakar Malami, has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress for ignoring governance and endorsing Bola Tinubu for a second term in office
- Legit.ng reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives declared Tinubu as the APC's sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election
- The former AGF Malami said that the APC is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, ignoring insecurity and the economic crisis that has plunged Nigerians into hardship and poverty
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has slammed the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for being insensitive to the plight of citizens and prioritising politics.
Malami said instead of addressing serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, APC had chosen to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of an election that was still two years away.
As reported by Arise News TV, the former AGF spoke on Sunday, May 25, in Abuja at the national political consultative group (North) meeting.
According to Malami, bad policies, including the unplanned removal of fuel subsidy and bad management of borders, were adversely affecting the economy of northern Nigeria.
He stated:
“Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and instead of addressing the serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 election that is still two years away.”
Malami, who was AGF in ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, said reckless decisions by the Tinubu administration have crippled agriculture, which was the backbone of the north.
Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the APC national summit in Abuja, moved a motion endorsing President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election.
The endorsement was unanimously supported by National Assembly leaders, including the House Speaker and Deputy Senate President.
Akpabio mocked the PDP following the recent gale of defections and maintained that despite the current economic realities, Tinubu has performed well and deserved to be re-elected in office.
Source: Legit.ng
