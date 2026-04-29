A Nigerian student shared the result of his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on TikTok

The student noted publicly that he did not achieve the score he had expected after studying hard for the exam

While disclosing details of his UTME result, he sent a message to the teachers who tutored him

The assistant head boy of a Nigerian school has gone viral after publicising his performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

He appeared on a clip on TikTok that quickly went viral and garnered lots of views and comments.

GSE assistant head boy shares UTME result online. Photo credit: @Glorious/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Assistant head boy shares his UTME score

In the clip shared through the account @Glorious, he introduced himself and mentioned that he held the position of assistant head boy at GSE School.

He disclosed that he obtained 300 in the UTME, and explained that his result fell short of what he had anticipated following extensive revision for the exam.

According to the brilliant student, he had hoped to achieve a mark above 300 in the examination.

Despite scoring 300, he expressed gratitude to God for the outcome of the examination.

He also acknowledged the contribution of his teachers and other individuals he trusted who had guided him during his preparation.

In his words:

"Hello everyone my name is Ojo Demilade. I'm the assistant senior boy of GSE school. I want to thank God for my UTME exam. I had a score of 300 although I was expecting above 300. I want to use this medium to appreciate God the teachers and my people I trust."

Assistant head boy shows gratitude to teachers after hitting 300 in UTME 2026. Photo credit: @Ulearngo.

Source: UGC

Reactions trail result of assistant head boy

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Thainny said:

"I have my junior brother that score 370."

@Tess Lyrics said:

"Demiiiiiii. My Guyyy. Congratulations."

@MUMSY ADEE said:

"UP GSE, UP SCHOOL Forward ever, backward never."

@HomVickFinley said:

"David My great guy nice one keep it up."

@Demi said:

"Demilade my namesake."

@Yomide said:

"That’s my baby super proud of you."

@Ajokeadeomoanobi said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Ayo Ademehin AKA Otunba Ay reacted:

"More Success."

@olamilekan.mutiu3 said:

"Congratulations."

@Lolaaa said:

"I dey study Nursing, 300level My sister dey study pharmacy 200level. Just imagine the sum of the money per year. That's not the only fee ooo, other additional fees that are not added to the school fees e.g Posting fees, textbook fees, logbook fees, handbook, ID card and so on if you like come dey play for MMU."

@USER said:

"I’m graduating next year from uni can’t wait abeg school is not for the week and they will make failing easy for you, if you no guide book wise carryover sure for you 50k per course."

@chisom Michael asked:

"Pls can i do change of course now or i should wait after the jamb policy meeting?"

@B. Asked:

"Pls for those that have their o level results already I mean 2024 or 2025 olevel results can we go and upload our results now???"

@Peace Ogechukwu added:

"We are supposed to do our jamb exam at F.C.E, so while the examinations was going on, the system developed fault, so, the exam was cancelled, we were rescheduled to another cbt centre at jamb of office on 20th of April 2026 and examinations was done successfully but to my Greatest surprise, when I checked my result it was the result of the cancelled centre that they released for me, because I did not attempt English and biology atall. I only did little of physics and little of chemistry I that cancelled centre please how do I get my result from my rescheduled centre."

See the post below:

Lady in tears over JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl burst into tears after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth time.

In a video, she cried uncontrollably over her unsatisfactory result, especially the score that she got in Physics.

Source: Legit.ng