Residents of Borno state on Monday observed one-day fasting to seek divine intervention to end Boko Haram menace in the state

The spiritual exercise came in response to a statewide broadcast by Governor Babagana Zulum, who urged all residents, Muslims and Christians, to fast and pray for peace in Borno

This was after the governor banned the sale of alcohol, petrol and also raised an alarm over the takeover of a key LGA in the state by the terrorist group

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Muslim and Christian faithful across Borno state observed a one-day fasting and prayer session aimed at ending the persistent Boko Haram attacks in the state.

Governor Zulum seeks divine intervention over Boko Haram attacks in the state. Photo credit: Borno state government

Source: Facebook

The spiritual exercise was observed on Monday, May 19, after Governor Babagana Zulum, in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday, May 17, appealed to residents to embark on a one-day fast to seek divine intervention in the state’s fight against insurgency.

“In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity,” the governor said in his address.”

Christians and Muslims fast to end Boko Haram terror

In response to the governor’s call, the Borno state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a statement signed by its secretary, Apostle Joshua Akeredolu, urged Christian faithful to participate in the fast.

Speaking with The Punch, on Monday morning, Mahmud Abubakar, a Muslim resident, said he had joined the fast in hopes that God would intervene.

Governor Zulum urges residents in Borno state to seek God as Boko Haram continues with deadly attacks in the North-East region. Photo credit: Borno state government

Source: Facebook

“While our officers are doing their best, we civilians are backing them up with prayers, hoping God will strengthen them and help end this crisis. Our people have died. This has to end,” he said.

Pastor Oladipupo Adereti of Passion Life Christian Centre, Maiduguri, said the state was at a point where spiritual intervention was needed.

“It takes the spiritual to reign and dominate the physical for peace to prevail,” he said.

Terrorism: Zulum bans sale of fuel in Bama LGA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babagana Zulum banned petrol sales in Bama LGA, including Banki, to tackle growing security threats in Borno state.

The decision, according to the governor, followed consultations with security agencies and is a strategic move in Borno’s counterinsurgency operations.

Zulum ordered strict enforcement as violators would face legal consequences regardless of status or influence.

Read more about Borno here:

Borno gov Zulum raises fresh alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum alerted the federal government and the military that only one town remains under government control in Marte LGA of Borno state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Zulum warned that Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents are on the verge of taking over the entire 300 towns in the LGA.

Governor Zulum appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army to take swift and coordinated action to prevent the complete collapse of government control in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng