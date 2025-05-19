Governor Babagana Zulum has alerted the federal government and the military that only one town remains under government control in Marte LGA of Borno state

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Zulum warned that Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents are on the verge of taking over the entire 300 towns in the LGA

Governor Zulum appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army to take swift and coordinated action to prevent the complete collapse of government control in the area

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has raised a fresh alarm noting that only one town out of 300 remains under government control in Marte Local Government Area, warning that Boko Haram terrorists are on the brink of taking over the entire LGA.

Zulum addressed journalists on Sunday, May 18, during a visit to Marte on Saturday, May 17. Photo credit: Borno state government

"Only one town left" - Zulum calls on FG, military

The governor issued the warning on Sunday, May 18, following his visit to the area, where he appealed to the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently deploy decisive strategies to prevent Marte town from falling completely into the hands of Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

As reported by The Punch, Zulum, who visited Marte on Saturday, May 17, assessed the situation on the ground and explored sustainable solutions to restore stability to the region.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the governor said his visit was aimed at fostering community cooperation, resilience, and continuous support for security agencies.

Governor Zulum shares how terrorists have almost taken over entire LGA in Borno state. Photo credit: Borno state government

“Hitherto, Marte Local Government comprises over 300 towns and villages. Now we have only one standing. If we cannot maintain this one, then we will lose the whole local government to the insurgents, which will be very obnoxious, and I think we will not allow this to happen.

“Therefore, I am calling on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army so that we can put our heads together and hold our ground for this single town in this LGA to remain,” he added.

