Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - A bomb explosion has killed an unspecified number of travellers moving from Kala-Balge to the Gamboru-Ngala local government area of Borno State.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Bomb explosion kills many travellers in Borno state.

Source: Original

It was gathered that the explosion occurred after the vehicle stepped on an improvised explosive device.

The vehicle from travelling from Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge to Gamboru-Ngala

The State Police spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, said 26 persons were killed including 16 males and four females, and six children.

Daso added that the injured victims are still in the hospital.

“Earlier today at about 12pm, an Izuzu pickup van with registration number Xa265kku drove all the way from the Kalabalge area en route to Gamboru Ngala stepped on an IED around Furunduma village.

“The tragic incident led to the death of 26 persons, which includes 16 males and four females and six children”

The police PRO further stated that the driver and two other victims sustained injury and are responding to treatment in the hospital.

However, local sources claimed that eight people died in the explosion, while many others sustained critical injuries.

A local source, who pleaded not to be named, said, “Women and children were involved. About eight people died.”

Boko Haram kills seven in deadly explosion in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a deadly explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road reportedly claimed the lives of seven passengers, leaving several others injured.

Reports on Saturday, April 12, revealed that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated road.

The explosion occurred while a convoy, escorting commuters between Maiduguri and Damboa, was traveling along the road, which remains a known hotspot for Boko Haram insurgents.

ISWAP Terrorists kill 6 in fresh Borno attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that members of the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group have attacked and killed six villagers in Borno state.

The ISWAP terrorists also kidnapped several others after ambushing the victims who went to the bush to gather firewood.

Three villagers who escaped into nearby bushes during the attack and have since safely returned to their families.

Concerns rise over recent attacks in Borno

Legit.ng also reported that this happened days after Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, raised alarms about the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, warning the region could spiral back into chaos if the situation worsens.

Zulum appealed for military support, urging the deployment of fighter helicopters and drones to reinforce efforts against insurgents, emphasizing the need for proactive military action.

The Shehu of Borno and other leaders highlighted areas still under Boko Haram control and called for urgent road repairs to aid security operations and economic recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng