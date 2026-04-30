Gunmen have killed a man and his daughter and abducted 17 residents in a Sokoto attack on Wednesday, April 29

The attackers reportedly invaded Garin Faji village, entered homes, stayed briefly, and stole livestock before escaping

Residents have appealed for urgent rescue as insecurity continues, and security presence remains minimal

Bandits have invaded Garin Faji village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state. The attack left a man and his young daughter dead, while several others were taken away.

Gunmen storm Sokoto community, kill man and child. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Residents said the attackers came late at night and moved on foot. They reportedly left their motorcycles far from the village so the sound would not alert people.

A local source said the gunmen arrived around midnight on Wednesday, April 29, and started shooting.

“I was in my shop around 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, when I heard gunshots that signaled their arrival. I quickly closed and went into hiding,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.

During the attack, the bandits entered the home of a man identified as Haruna Dan Kwambo, where they killed him and his 8-year-old daughter. They also took away members of his family, including his two wives. Other relatives and children were also kidnapped.

In total, 17 people were abducted. Residents said only three of them were men, while the rest were women and children.

The attackers also reportedly made away with about 50 cows.

Villagers who said such incidents have happened before in the area recalled another tragedy where people trying to escape a previous attack died after their boat capsized.

According to the source, the gunmen stayed in the village for about an hour and left before security operatives arrived. He added that there is little or no security presence in the area.

“We are calling on authorities to rescue our abducted relatives. The situation is becoming unbearable,” the resident said.

Gunmen kill Pastor, family in Plateau attack

Recall that Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked Gako village in Riyom LGA of Plateau state, where Reverend Ayuba Choji, his wife, and two children were killed in a late-night assault.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community around 11 p.m., shooting sporadically and forcing people to flee into nearby bushes as panic spread across the area.

Fear grips Sokoto village after bandits kill father, daughter and abduct 17 people overnight

Source: Original

Local sources and youth groups described coordinated attacks involving road blockades and farmland destruction. The incident adds to ongoing violence and insecurity in the state’s rural communities.

Bandits kill monarch, family in Benue attack

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the Olegabulu community in Agatu LGA of Benue state, killing a traditional ruler, his wife, son, and two others.

The attackers reportedly stormed the monarch’s residence around 8 p.m., operating for nearly 20 minutes before fleeing, leaving residents in shock and fear across the community.

Local sources said the assailants arrived on motorcycles and spoke the local dialect before striking.

Corps member dies after vigilante attack in Benue

Legit.ng previously disclosed that a young man, Ben Agir, died after allegedly being beaten by vigilantes in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue state over suspicions of motorcycle theft.

Reports said the victim was stopped during a night patrol and allegedly denied the chance to properly explain his identity before the confrontation escalated into a violent assault.

Authorities confirmed he was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Source: Legit.ng