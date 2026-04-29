A lady has shared her ordeal at the hands of a Delta State police officer who allegedly took the life of a singer in the state

Social media has been abuzz over the heartbreaking video of the singer whose life was allegedly taken by the officer

What she said has generated several reactions from fans, who expressed anger over what the officer allegedly did to her

A content creator, Ekeh Ozioma Treasure, better known as Prankhottee, has recounted her unpleasant experience at the hands of Usman Nuhu, the officer linked to the Delta State singer’s death.

There has been an uproar following the video showing how the singer’s life was brutally taken in Delta State.

Reactions as content creator alleges Delta officer assaulted her in 2024. Photo credit@prankhotte

Source: Instagram

Some celebrities have reacted and called for swift action to be taken against the officer as they raised questions about the incident.

In her post, Prankhottee shared pictures of Nuhu and alleged that he assaulted and abused her in 2024.

According to her, she was on a bike and was caught in traffic when the policeman and his men stopped them.

She further alleged that the officer dragged the rider down and ordered her to come down and follow them. She added that the officer hit her backside with a firearm and questioned why it was shaking as she walked.

Content creator calls out Delta police officer, alleges her asaulted her in 2024. Photo creedit@prankhotte

Source: Instagram

Prankhottee shares more about Usman Nuhu

Mentioning more, the lady added that the officer hit her with his firearm three times and asked her to follow him to their bus. While she was trying to question him, he alleged that she should be thankful that it was not at night, if not, her life would have been wasted.

Sharing more, she alleged that officer Nuhu asked her to pay N50,000, and she started arging on what the payment was for when a fight broke out between her and the officer, who allegedly assaulted her.

Prankhotte claimed that Nuhu fought her like a man and didn't consider her gender; it was a man who was in the bus with the officer who advised her to pay, if not, she would be taken advantage of if they took her to the station.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Prankhottee's post

Fans shared their take on what the content creator said about her encounter with the officer. Here are comments below:

@bahdoo grill reacted:

"Nemesis caught up with him while losing a life."

@clementtabioask shared:

"It's high time we start working to know the family and children of these police officers. Once they commit these evil, you attack their children."

@pato_kings shared:

"I wonder if he even has children at home?."

@victortrels stated:

"I remember the day u made a post like this."

@thompswill commented:

"Hmmm anyone with a girl child in Nigeria should be worried about police too ??? I don’t even understand anymore. Obviously we are not in safe hands in this country, every department dey commit one offence or the other…. Like we should be worried for our daughters going out now… this things are worrisome . The entire gov system need cleansing."

Sowore speaks about Delta state

Legit.ng had reported that human rights activist Omoyele Sowore had issued a strong warning following the killing of a young man by a police officer in Delta state, revealing what Nigerians are likely to do next.

He stated that former SARS officers who should have been dismissed were responsible for the extrajudicial killings, explaining why the police force has refused to dismiss them despite their brutal actions.

Source: Legit.ng