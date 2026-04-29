President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat as his preferred APC governorship candidate

Governance Advisory Council chairman Tajudeen Olusi presented Hamzat to the President and described the decision as a consensus of party leaders

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the 34-member GAC backed Hamzat as the endorsement signalled early political alignment ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Lagos state.

Endorsement made at presidential meeting

Tinubu Declares His Preferred Candidate as Next Lagos Governor

Source: Twitter

The decision was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the President received members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos APC.

Hamzat was formally presented to the President by the council, led by its chairman, Tajudeen Olusi, who described the move as a collective decision of party leaders, TVC reported.

According to a statement on the development,

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience the Lagos Governance Advisory Council, led by Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi and Governor of Lagos State, H.E @jidesanwoolu. At the meeting the Deputy Governor Lagos State and Aspirant for Governor, @drobafemihamzat presented his APC Governorship nomination form to the President.”

GAC describes decision as consensus

Party insiders indicated that the endorsement followed deliberations among key stakeholders, with the GAC maintaining that Hamzat’s emergence reflected a consensus position within the party.

The council’s leadership noted that the move was aimed at strengthening unity and continuity within the APC in Lagos State.

Backing from key party figures

The endorsement comes amid growing support for Hamzat within the state, including backing from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the 34-member GAC.

Despite reports of reservations from some aspirants, party leaders have insisted that the selection process remains inclusive.

Early signals ahead of 2027 race

The development signals early political positioning ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos, with the APC appearing to consolidate support around a single candidate.

Further reactions from stakeholders and other aspirants are expected as the political landscape continues to evolve.

Sanwo-Olu declares support for Hamzat

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement followed a closed-door meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat presented his intention to contest before members of the State Executive Council and key leaders of the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng