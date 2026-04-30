Lagos and Ogun offer the lowest petrol prices in Nigeria amid the rising national average of ₦1,288.54 per litre

The top 10 states list reveals significant regional price disparities for petrol across Nigeria

Geopolitical tensions continue to drive petrol price volatility, impacting household budgets nationwide

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Motorists in Lagos and Ogun enjoyed the lowest petrol prices in Nigeria in March 2026, even as the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) continued to rise across the country.

The latest Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Price Watch report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that fuel prices remained highly volatile, with the national average climbing sharply to ₦1,288.54 per litre.

NBS data reveals Nigerian states with the cheapest petrol prices in March 2026. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

This increase reflects the continued pressure on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, driven largely by global supply disruptions and rising crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Top 10 states with the cheapest petrol

According to the NBS report, Lagos emerged as the state with the cheapest petrol price in March, with motorists paying an average of ₦1,162.71 per litre.

Ogun followed closely at ₦1,169.78 per litre, while Kaduna ranked third with ₦1,193.40 per litre.

The full list of the 10 states with the lowest petrol prices includes:

Lagos — ₦1,162.71/litre

Ogun — ₦1,169.78/litre

Kaduna — ₦1,193.40/litre

Nasarawa — ₦1,213.80/litre

Kogi — ₦1,217.24/litre

Kwara — ₦1,224.28/litre

Ekiti — ₦1,246.16/litre

Rivers — ₦1,247.84/litre

Abia — ₦1,247.84/litre

Plateau — ₦1,252.45/litre

These states offered some relief to consumers battling rising transportation and living costs.

States with the highest fuel prices

On the other end of the spectrum, states such as Yobe, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom recorded the highest petrol prices in the country, forcing residents to pay significantly above the national average.

This sharp pricing gap highlights the uneven distribution of petroleum products across regions and the impact of logistics, transportation costs, and supply constraints.

Regional price patterns emerge

The NBS report also showed clear regional differences in fuel pricing.

The North-Central zone recorded the lowest average petrol prices nationwide, making it the most affordable region for PMS purchases during the month.

In contrast, the South-East posted the highest regional average, reflecting stronger supply challenges and elevated distribution costs.

Ogun and Lagos states lead 10 Nigerian states with the lowest petrol prices in March. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Industry analysts say the continued rise in petrol prices is largely tied to international market shocks, especially geopolitical tensions affecting global crude supply chains.

For millions of Nigerians already struggling with inflation, the latest petrol price surge adds fresh pressure on household budgets and transport costs nationwide.

Petrol prices drop in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that motorists in Abuja are getting a measure of relief as several filling stations have reduced petrol prices in a fresh move to attract customers.

Recent checks across the Federal Capital Territory show pump prices dropping to around N1,295 per litre, down from N1,330 just days earlier.

The N35 reduction, though modest, signals intensifying competition among fuel marketers and offers some respite for consumers grappling with high transportation and living costs.

Source: Legit.ng