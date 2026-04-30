Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, has withdrawn from the Lagos governorship race under the APC

Jandor stated that his decision was guided by the need to protect party unity and align with the direction set by President Bola Tinubu

He urged his supporters and members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement to remain loyal to the party and support its chosen candidate

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, widely known as Jandor, has stepped down from the Lagos state governorship contest under the All Progressives Congress.

His decision came shortly after party leaders settled on Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the consensus candidate.

Jandor has stepped down from the Lagos State governorship contest. Photo: X/Jandor

Source: Twitter

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Following the endorsement of Dr. Kadiri Hamzat by our Leader, the President of Nigeria, and Leaders of our party in Lagos, and in recognition of the prevailing realities within the political landscape of our great party, I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race."

Jandor, who joined the APC in 2025 after contesting the 2023 election under the Peoples Democratic Party, had recently obtained nomination forms to enter the race.

His withdrawal signals alignment with the party’s internal decision following consultations among key stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu.

Jandor withdraws to support party unity

In a statement released on Thursday, April 30, Adediran explained the reasoning behind his decision and framed it as a move guided by broader party interests.

He said:

“However, leadership also demands the capacity to make difficult but necessary decisions that prioritize collective interest above personal ambition.”

He acknowledged the endorsement of Hamzat by party leadership and described the development as part of the prevailing political reality within the APC.

Jandor stated that his withdrawal was not due to lack of ambition but rather a deliberate effort to maintain unity within the party.

“This decision is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity,” he said.

Jandor said he decided to step down after President Tinubu endorsed Obafemi Hamzat. Photo: FB/ObafemiHamzat

Source: Facebook

Jandor aligns with Tinubu on Lagos

The former governorship candidate also reaffirmed his allegiance to the APC and President Tinubu. He described the president’s leadership as central to the stability of the party and the country.

Jandor said he would fully support the direction taken by the party regarding the Lagos governorship process and urged his supporters to follow suit.

He extended appreciation to members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, noting that the group represents a broader vision beyond individual ambition.

He also encouraged them to remain committed to the ideals of equity and inclusion while backing the party’s chosen path.

He said:

"I urge all our supporters, leaders, and stakeholders to remain calm, focused, and committed. This is a moment to consolidate, not to divide; to build, not to fracture. Politics is a continuum. Today’s decision is part of a larger journey of service, and I remain fully committed to contributing meaningfully to the growth of our party and the development of Lagos State."

Lagos 2027: Sanwo-Olu announces preffered candidate

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement followed a closed-door meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat presented his intention to contest before members of the State Executive Council and key leaders of the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng