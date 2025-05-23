Troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded a huge victory over ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state

The troops killed 16 Boko Haram terrorists during an intense gun battle in the Damboa area of Borno state

The Nigerian Army shared details of how the troops crushed and defeated the terrorists in the two-hour gun battle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - Operation Hadin Kai killed 16 members of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Damboa area of Borno state.

The Nigerian soldiers engaged the terrorists with sustained indirect fire on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Operation Hadin Kai strikes hard kill 16 Boko Haram in Borno. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The Boko Haram terrorists were forced to retreat after suffering casualties during the gun battle with the troops.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this via its X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The troops got swift deployment of air support to assist ground forces during the two-hour gun battle.

“At about 1 am today 23 May 2025, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai, sighted a group of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa and immediately engaged them with sustained indirect fire. The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to assist ground forces. After approximately two hours of intense engagement, the terrorists were forced to retreat after suffering casualties.”

The Nigerian Army further stated that the ammunition storage area that was hit during the exchange was quickly brought under control.

“Troops successfully neutralized 16 terrorists in the encounter and are currently conducting a pursuit operation. Although an ammunition storage area was hit during the exchange, it was quickly brought under control with no further escalation.”

Nigerians react as troops kill Boko Haram

@DatNaijaGuy1

This is what I want to see.

I trust the Nigerian military to end insurgency if they want to.

@arapate

Bravo to our gallant soldiers

More wins

MopDemAll

@EngrFAB

@officialABAT don tune up the HEAT on this people oh, no be small thing touch these terrorist !

@VictoryChi27813

Wow, at last, the Army don post pictures. Kudos to gallant Men. Buh we're still verifying this information.

@afolinconnaire

Keep the tempo, I believe the military can maintain that.

@PabloXxoba

Gallant soldiers 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼, more of this by God’s grace. Victory to the armed forces 🙏🏽🙏🏽

@MMurtalaAbdulla

May the fire of the Army keep them at bay, Night or day no matter what their believe system & practices say. Maasha Allah.

@a_fajemilugba

Good Job. May God almighty continue to guide and protect all our Armed Forces. For Nation & God.

Boko Haram kills, captures soldiers in Borno military

Recall that an unspecified number of soldiers were killed during an attack on a base of the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists captured some soldiers during the attack that occurred on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to local and security sources, the terrorists attacked the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion.

Boko Haram kills 4 soldiers in Borno military bases

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched a renewed onslaught on military bases in Borno state.

The terrorists killed no fewer than four Nigerian soldiers during the fresh attack on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The insurgents launched coordinated attacks on three military bases in the Rann, Gajiram, and Dikwa areas of the northeast state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng