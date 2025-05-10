Governor Babagana Zulum has announced an immediate ban on petrol sales in Bama LGA, including Banki, to tackle growing security threats in Borno state

The decision, according to the governor, followed consultations with security agencies and is a strategic move in Borno’s counterinsurgency operations

Governor Zulum ordered strict enforcement as violators will face legal consequences regardless of status or influence

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of fuel in filling stations across Bama Local Government Area (LGA), including Bama town and Banki.

Zulum bans fuel sales in Bama LGA to starve insurgents

Governor Zulum cracks down on insurgency, bans sale of fuel in Bama LGA. Photo credit: Bornor state government

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Bama is located in the northeastern part of Borno state, bordering the Republic of Chad and also sharing a border with Cameroon.

Channels TV reported that the ban, which was issued after due consultations with security agencies in the state, was aimed at addressing the prevailing security challenges in the state.

The special adviser to the governor on media, Dauda Iliya, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Saturday, May 10.

He noted that the measure was part of the government’s strategic response to counter insurgency operations.

No sacred cows: Zulum speaks on enforcement of the ban

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, issues fresh directive after ban on petrol sale, warns violators Photo credit: Borno state government

Source: Facebook

Continuing, the governor's aide warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full weight of the law.

“I have directed the immediate ban on the sale of petrol in Bama town, Banki, and other parts of Bama Local Government Area with immediate effect,” Zulum stated.

“Let me make it clear—there will be no sacred cows in the enforcement of this ban. Security agencies have been given strict orders to clamp down on any filling station or individual contravening this directive. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” he warned.

Terrorism: Tinubu issues fresh directive amid

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has ordered an overhaul of military tactics amid fresh attacks in Borno and Benue states.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said the FG will go back to design or renew its strategy.

According to Badaru, strategy is far more important than the Nigerian Senate's two-day national security summit.

Read more about Borno here:

Gov Zulum bans sale of alcohol in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babagana Zulum has officially banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Borno state, citing rising criminal activities and social vices.

Zulum accused both the current and former security personnel of actively contributing to the criminal behaviour and prostitution in Maiduguri.

The governor set up a reconstituted committee and ordered them to clamp down on illegal hotels, brothels, and criminal hideouts in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng