An unspecified number of soldiers have been killed during an attack on a base of the Nigerian Army in Borno state

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists captured some soldiers during the attack that occurred on Monday, May 12, 2025

According to local and security sources, the terrorists attacked the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed an unspecified number of soldiers after attacking a base of the Nigerian Army in the Marte local government area of Borno state.

The attack occurred at the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion, around 3:00 am on Monday, May 12, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, one of the security said the troops were dislodged and many soldiers were captured during the attack.

Local and security sources also confirmed the attack on the military base.

The source who did not want his name mentioned said:

“ISWAP has taken over Marte, an unspecified number of soldiers were killed, some captured and many have deserted. They ran towards Dikwa, and are currently at the 24 Task Force Brigade, Dikwa.

“The terrorists also burnt down armoured tanks and made away with arms and ammunition from the base”

A source in Dikwa, 38 kilometers from Marte said gunshots were heard, and a fighter jet of the Nigeria Air Force was seen hovering in the area.

According to Vanguard, efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage and recover control of the area.

The attack is part of a series of recent offensives by terrorists in the north-east region of the country.

Boko Haram guns down Army captain in Borno

Recall that an army captain was reportedly gunned down during a Boko Haram attack in the Izge community of Gwoza LGA of Borno state.

During the attack, the terrorists reportedly killed other soldiers and some security forces in a gun duel.

Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Wednesday, April 7, 2025, expressing gratitude that the security agencies were able to repel the attacks.

Explosion rocks military barracks in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that panic gripped residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks in the early hours of Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The incident reportedly began at about 12:05 am, with residents in the vicinity forced out of their homes by the sounds of loud blasts and the sight of red flares lighting up the sky around the barracks.

Legit.ng reports that men of the fire service stormed the scene, with sirens sounding all around the area.

