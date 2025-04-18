Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed two soldiers and an undisclosed number of civilians in Borno state.

The terrorists attacked the newly resettled Yamtake community in Gwoza local government area of the state.

Boko Haram terrorists kill soldiers at the Yamtake military formation in Borno state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

As reported by Daily Trust, security and local sources said the terrorists attacked the communities around 11:15pm on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

According to military source, the attackers stormed Yamtake military formation and the damage done before reinforcement team was sent from Gwoza

“We are waiting for the reinforcement team to return, but we learnt that two of our men and other civilians were affected. I advise we wait until they return,”

