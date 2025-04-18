BREAKING: Tension as Boko Haram Kills 2 Soldiers, Civilians
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed two soldiers and an undisclosed number of civilians in Borno state.
The terrorists attacked the newly resettled Yamtake community in Gwoza local government area of the state.
As reported by Daily Trust, security and local sources said the terrorists attacked the communities around 11:15pm on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
According to military source, the attackers stormed Yamtake military formation and the damage done before reinforcement team was sent from Gwoza
“We are waiting for the reinforcement team to return, but we learnt that two of our men and other civilians were affected. I advise we wait until they return,”
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.