President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has ordered an overhaul of military tactics amid fresh attacks in Borno and Benue states

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said the FG will go back to design or renew its strategy

According to Badaru, strategy is far more important than the Nigerian Senate's two-day national security summit

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has ordered a new strategy to address worsening insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said Nigeria needs a new strategy rather than a security summit as suggested by the Nigerian Senate.

Nigerian Government calls for an overhaul of military tactics. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Badaru stated this during the ministerial briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Senate resolved to hold a two-day national security summit after a motion sponsored by Jimoh Ibrahim, senator representing Ondo south on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Badaru called for an overhaul of military tactics amid fresh attacks in Borno and Benue states.

The minister further stated that the summit can help, but the strategy is much more important

“On the summit, yes, strategy is far more important than summit. But Summit will give you some input for the strategy. When you hold a summit, you have people, they talk. We take what they expect, and we go back to design or renew our strategy.

“And then the chief of Defence staff gives operational orders based on the strategy they developed. So what the National Assembly is trying to do may be to bring people together to discuss issues.

“I visited most of the past defense ministers. I visited most of the past service chiefs to discuss issues of security during their time and what we see today and how we do. And I’m sure the service chiefs also did the same.

“So, the summit can help, but the strategy is much more important.”

Nigerian government speaks on addressing worsening insecurity in the country. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Boko Haram Guns Down Army Captain in Borno

Recall that an army captain was reportedly gunned down during a Boko Haram attack in the Izge community of Gwoza LGA of Borno state.

During the attack, the terrorists reportedly killed other soldiers and some security forces in a gun duel.

Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Wednesday, April 7, 2025, expressing gratitude that the security agencies were able to repel the attacks.

APC chieftain, 3 others killed in fresh Benue attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling APC, Akaabo Johnson, and three other people were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen in Benue state.

The attack, reportedly described as unprovoked, occurred on Tuesday evening in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo wards, Gwer East LGA.

The chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident and shared further details, but the state police command has yet to release an official statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng