The aftermath effect of the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists attack on a military base in Damboa local government area of Borno state is still fresh

Credible military sources said the death toll has continued to increase and many soldiers are missing four days after the attack

The terrorists were said to have raided the military base, carted away equipment and destroyed others

Borno state - Many Nigerian soldiers are still unaccounted for and the death toll has increased following the deadly attack on a military base by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Legit.ng recalls that no fewer than six soldiers were killed during the raid on the military base four days ago.

A source said the military base has the strength of 110 soldiers but only about half have so far been accounted for. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

According to Daily Trust, credible security sources said the death toll has continued to rise as the military search team recovered more bodies,

The source said at least the military has recovered over 12 dead bodies,

“More bodies are being recovered, some died on their way to the hospital in Maiduguri, while many soldiers and vigilantes are unaccounted for, missing in action (MIA).

“It’s too early to tell how many people we have lost because we are still counting. I cannot tell you the exact number of soldiers and vigilantes or the identity of the officers killed, but we have recovered over 12 dead bodies.”

Another credible military source said Boko Haram terrorists carted away equipment with many soldiers missing (unaccounted) and others killed.

The source explained that the ISWAP terrorists planted IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) to stop the reinforcement from the main 25TF Brigade along with CJTF.

“The FOB (Forward Operating Base) has strength of 110 soldiers but only about half have so far been accounted for.”

Another security source who described the raid as a well-coordinated attack said terrorists destroyed the Burum Bridge linking Biu to Sabon Gari in Borno state and cut off chances for reinforcement from different places before they struck.

Nigerian military kills 152 terrorists, destroys strongholds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Nigerian Military neutralized 152 terrorists and arrested 109 individuals as part of its efforts to flush out insurgents.

The Defence Headquarters said strategic operations of the military also led to the destruction of the key strongholds of two notorious terrorists over the past week.

Buba confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details about the operation in September 2024.

