About 11 soldiers have been killed in an attack by some yet to be identified terrorists on a military base in Kaduna state

It was also gathered that 19 other soldiers were wounded during the attack on the base located in Birnin Gwari LGA

The terrorists who invaded the area on motorcycles were said to have carted away weapons as they dislodged the troops

An attack on a military base in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state has led to the killing of 11 soldiers by terrorists.

The Cable reports that the attack was carried out by the gunmen who invaded the facility in their numbers while engaging the troops in a fierce gun battle.

Some terrorists have attacked a military base in Kaduna killing about 11 soldiers. Photo: Defence Headquarters

Some sources within the military who spoke on the incident said the terrorists came on motorcycles and carried heavy weapons including rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

The attack which lasted for about two hours on the military base left the soldiers dislodged with many others numbering about 19 injured.

A source said:

“We lost 11 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action after they overwhelmed the troops. They also burnt down three armoured personnel carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops."

Weapons taken away by terrorists

Channels Television reports that a source noted that the terrorists carted away several weapons from the military base during the attack.

It was also gathered that the wounded soldiers have been evacuated to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Center.

Also, those who were killed during the attack have been moved to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna (44 NARHK) in Kaduna.

