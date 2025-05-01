Panic has gripped residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks in the early hours of Thursday, May 1

The incident reportedly began at about 12:05 am, with residents in the vicinity forced out of their homes by the sounds of loud blasts and the sight of red flares lighting up the sky around the barracks

Maiduguri, Borno state - Heavy sounds from Giwa Barrack in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, sent residents into confusion in the early hours of Thursday, May 1.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, May 1, the deafening blast and red flares in the sky forced residents of Polo, Fori, GRA, the University of Maiduguri (Unimaid), and others, out on the streets over fear of a possible Boko Haram attack.

Borno explosion: Govt speaks

In a statement by the directorate of fire service, ministry of information and internal security, Borno state, obtained by Legit.ng, the government confirmed the incident at Giwa Barracks, Maidiguri.

The government warned that there may be secondary explosions that may disturb the neighbourhood around the barracks.

The statement reads:

"This is to inform the public that on Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 10.30 pm, there was a report of a fire outbreak at Giwa Barracks Maidiguri. The fire incident affected the ammunition facility within the barrack, and some ammunitions have exploded causing loud bangs.

"A combined team of first responders from the Nigerian Army Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and Borno State Fire Service have duly reported at the scene and successfully put out the fire. However, there may be secondary explosions which may disturb the neighbourhood around the barracks. Members of the public should not panic on hearing loud bangs.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the intense heat in Maiduguri around this time of the year may have triggered or conflagrated the fire. However, the combined team of firefighters are on top of the situation."

Borno explosion: Police react

In the same vein, the Borno state police command urged residents to remain calm, stating that preliminary investigations ruled out any enemy attack.

In a statement by Nahum Daso, the command’s spokesperson, the police described the incident as a “friendly-fire” incident.

The police said said:

“Following reports received of explosions heard in Maiduguri, preliminary investigations indicate that the detonation originated from a friendly-fire incident at Giwa Barracks armoury.

“No enemy attack recorded, and the security situation remains firmly under control.”

Borno explosion: Army speaks

Also, the Nigerian Army confirmed the multiple explosions that rocked Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri. The Army attributed the explosion to extreme heat, triggering the detonation of stored ammunition.

In a statement issued by Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the acting deputy director of army public relations at the headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, the army dismissed speculations of a terrorist attack, describing the incident as an accident resulting from the region’s soaring temperatures.

Captain Kovangiya stated:

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the detonation of some ammunition."

ISWAP terrorists kill 6 villagers in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected ISWAP terrorists killed no fewer than 6 villagers and several others kidnapped after attacking the Pulka community in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The victims had gone to gather firewood in the Bokko-Ghide/Ngoshe bush when they were ambushed and attacked, with several others abducted.

