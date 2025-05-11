Amnesty International raised alarm over an attack in Imo State that left at least 30 dead and over 20 vehicles burnt; police confirm incident but not the death toll

Authorities suspect ESN’s involvement, with one suspect killed and others being pursued; no group has claimed responsibility for the highway massacre

Amnesty demanded full investigation, urging the Nigerian government to ensure justice and prevent future violence in the already volatile southeast region

Okigwe, Imo state - Amnesty International has sounded the alarm over a brutal attack in Nigeria’s southeast that left at least 30 people dead.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 9, the rights group said gunmen opened fire on travellers along the Okigwe-Owerri highway in Imo state on Thursday, May 8, setting over 20 vehicles ablaze and claiming numerous lives.

A recent attack in southeastern Nigeria has prompted Amnesty International to raise concern, citing a significant death toll. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

While the Nigerian Police confirmed the attack, they did not corroborate the death toll, Vanguard reported.

The highway, a major route in the southeast region, has become increasingly volatile due to recurrent armed attacks attributed to separatist elements.

“No group has yet claimed responsibility but international law requires the Nigerian government to promptly investigate unlawful killings with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice," Amnesty International noted,

Police suspect separatist group’s involvement

Law enforcement officials suspect the attack was carried out by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group has been linked to numerous violent incidents in the southeast, which has been a hotbed of agitation for Biafran independence, Dailymail Online reported.

Imo state Police Command spokesperson, Okoye Henry, confirmed that one suspect was killed during a joint operation by security agencies.

“An intensive manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice,” Henry said in a statement.

The ESN, though denied by IPOB as being directly under its command, is often accused of violent attacks on security forces and civilians across the region.

The Biafra question: decades of unrest

The call for Biafran independence has deep historical roots, stemming from the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), when the short-lived Republic of Biafra attempted to secede.

The war claimed the lives of an estimated 1 million people, mostly from starvation, and the region has remained politically tense ever since.

Currently, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is facing trial in Nigeria on terrorism-related charges, including treasonable felony.

He has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Simon Ekpa, another prominent figure linked to the separatist movement, is being monitored by Finnish authorities amid discussions with the Nigerian government over his alleged role in inciting violence.

Rights group urges transparency and accountability

The rights group Amnesty International has condemned a recent southeast attack, raising concern over the reported number of deaths. Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Amnesty International reiterated its call for the Nigerian government to act swiftly and transparently.

“The state must investigate this heinous attack thoroughly and ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the group said.

The rights organisation also emphasised the need for justice for victims’ families, warning that impunity only fuels further violence in regions already reeling from insecurity.

Boko Haram Guns Down Army Captain in Borno

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly launched an attack in the Izge community of Gwoza local government area of Borno state and killed an army captain.

The terrorist group also killed another soldier during the attack, which was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng