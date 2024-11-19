Boko Haram insurgents have launched a fresh but deadly attack on Nigerian Army camp in Borno state

They attacked the army base in Kareto town Borno state with heavy weapons, killing about 20 soldiers on duty, as others fled for their lives

Reacting, the governor of Borno state Babagana Zulum condemned the attack and commiserated with the armed forces and families of victims

Islamic State fighters (Boko Haram) launched a major attack on a Nigerian Army camp in Kareto town, Borno state, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, resulting in the deaths of approximately 20 soldiers and significant material losses.

Islamic State fighters attack Kareto military camp in Borno

Military sources confirmed the unfortunate development to Channels TV in their publication on Tuesday, November 19.

The sources disclosed that Islamic State fighters struck using a combination of gunfire, various weapons, including a bomb; which led to the violent clashes between the fighters and soldiers.

The terrorists succeeded in overwhelming the soldiers, leading to the destruction of a military vehicle and the escape of some soldiers.

Although there is no official confirmation of the casualty figures but the sources disclosed that about 20 soldiers were killed.

But sources further indicated that the fighters took control of the camp and burned it, including 14 vehicles.

The terrorists also seized four four-wheel drive vehicles and a quantity of weapons, including heavy machine guns, before withdrawing to their positions.

Borno gov reacts to Boko Haram attack

Reacting, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, commiserated with the military over the death of soldiers in Kareto.

In a statement signed by states commissioner for information and internal security Usman Tar, Governor Zulum condemned the attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and government of Borno state.

He also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims:

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.”

