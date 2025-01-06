No fewer than six soldiers were reportedly killed by terrorists linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)

The ISWAP terrorists attacked a military base with trucks and motorcycles in Sabon Gari area of Damboa district, Borno state

The Defence Headquarters spokesman Major General Edward Buba, confirmed the attack on the troops

Borno state - Terrorists linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly killed six soldiers during a raid on a military base in Borno state.

Two military officers said that the ISWAP fighters reportedly launched a pre-dawn attack in trucks and on motorcycles on the base in Sabon Gari area of Damboa district on Sunday, January 5.

Defence Headquarters spokesman Major General Edward Buba, confirmed the tragic incident Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

According to Channels Television, AFP reported that the ISWAP terrorists reportedly set fire to the base along with army vehicles.

One of the officers said that:

“We lost six soldiers in the ISWAP terrorists attack on the base after an intense gun battle.”

Fighter jets were reportedly deployed from the regional capital Maiduguri 100 kilometres (62 miles) away struck the attackers as they retreated.

Another military officer said air strikes against the fleeing terrorists resulted in multiple militant fatalities. He said it also destroyed their operational vehicles and weaponry,

He, however, did not give a toll of ISWAP casualties.

Defence Headquarters spokesman Major General Edward Buba, said the troops suffered setbacks in operations in the area.

Buba disclosed that an inquiry has been set up to confirm the details of what transpired.

“It is confirmed that troops suffered setbacks in operations in the area. An inquiry has been set up to confirm the details of what transpired, after which I will provide the details in due course,”

Nigerian military kills 152 terrorists, destroy strongholds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Nigerian Military neutralized 152 terrorists and arrested 109 individuals as part of its efforts to flush out insurgents.

The Defence Headquarters revealed this on Friday, and said strategic operations of the military also led to the destruction of the key strongholds of two notorious terrorists over the past week.

Buba confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details about the operation in September 2024.

Source: Legit.ng