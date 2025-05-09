Cultists have hacked two fresh graduates of the Niger Delta University (NDU) to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state

Police operatives arrested some suspects in connection with the killing of two awaiting NYSC members

The gang attacked the fresh graduates who had strolled out to buy something around 11 pm on Thursday, May 8, 2025

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Two fresh graduates of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassomma, have been hacked to death by cultists in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The tragic incident occurred at the Gbarabtoru-Ekpetiama community around 11 pm on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Cultists kill 2 fresh graduates awaiting NYSC call-up.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the victims - Ayaokpo Sinclair from Tombia Community and his yet-to-be-identified friend, were waiting for their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up when the cultists macheted them to death.

The Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Bayelsa State, Tolummbofa Akpoebibo Jonathan, said the victims had strolled out to buy something when a gang came into the community in a vehicle and began to shout ‘see them’.

He said the cultists began to attack the victims after chanting ‘aye, aye,’ a slogan believed to be occultic.

According to Jonathan, one of the victims had escaped with some machete cuts and jumped into a nearby creek, but the gang eventually killed him.

“The one that jumped into the creek managed to swim out. The driver of the vehicle that brought the cultists identified him as his relation and tried to save him, but when the attackers came back to the car and saw him, they cut him until he became unconscious.

“I tried with my men to revive him by taking him to the Community health centre, but he gave up. So the police were invited and the two bodies were deposited at the morgue,”

Jonathan said the police had arrested the driver of the vehicle that brought the hoodlums to the community.

The state Police spokesman, DSP Musa Mohammed, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

Mohammed disclosed that an investigation was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to arrest the fleeing culprits.

Cultists kill soldier, three Others in Benue attack

Recall that tragic cult violence grips Makurdi's North Bank as four people, including a soldier, lost their lives in separate attacks.

Eyewitnesses reveal innocent victims caught in the crossfire of escalating clashes between rival cult groups.

Authorities confirm heightened security measures as residents call for decisive action to end the violence.

YabaTech student shot dead in suspected cult attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a YabaTech student was shot dead near the institution’s back gate shortly after finishing his exams, in a suspected cult-related attack.

Police confirmed the killing and said seven suspects have been arrested, with ammunition and charms recovered from the scene.

The incident adds to a recent wave of cult violence in Lagos, including other killings in Ebute Metta and Idimu.

Source: Legit.ng