Shops across Igbo-dominated business areas in Sokoto, including Bello Way, Emir Yahya, Sahara, and Aliyu Jodi, were shut amid rumours of retaliatory protests

Shop owners cited past experiences of looting during similar unrest as a reason for the recent closure

The Sokoto State Police Command has assured residents of heightened security presence and confirmed no attacks had occurred at the time of the report

Sokoto state, Nigeria - There is palpable tension in Sokoto state following rumours of protest over the recent killings of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo state of Nigeria, by local hunters in the state.

Reports making the rounds on Friday, April 4, disclosed that most business areas occupied by non-indigenes, especially the Igbos in Sokoto state, are under lock.

Most shops in Igbo-dominated areas in the metropolis, such as Bello Way, Emir Yahya, Sahara, Aliyu Jodi, were locked.

One of the shop owners, identified as Chinedu, told The Punch that the fear of attack forced him to lock up his shop to avoid being a victim of attack.

“We heard of the rumour of a possible protest and attack by some youths in the state after Friday prayer, and we decided to take precautionary measures.

“One should not wait till when something will happen before we arrange ourselves, so we decided to close our shop,” he said.

Also speaking on the closure, an Igbo man selling vehicle tyres in Sahara, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“The last time they protested during late Deborah issue, they used the opportunity to attack and loot our goods, so we decided to be proactive this time.”

Police ready to protect lives and property

Meanwhile, the Sokoto state police command, has reaffirmed its readiness to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people in the state.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, disclosed that the command has deployed its men to every part of the metropolis to maintain law and order in the state.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that there is no record of an attack.

How they murdered Kano-bound passengers in Edo

Meanwhile, a truck driver who survived the lynching of 16 travelers in Edo state, refuted claims that the attack was related to a tribal clash, insisting the vigilante group should be held responsible.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were accused of being kidnappers and attacked by the vigilante group.

The driver, who was initially detained by the police alongside two others, later discovered that the mob had brutally killed all 16 passengers.

Uromi killings: Edo gov visits Kano

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Monday Okpebholo on Monday, March 31, visited the Kano state governor over the recent killing of northern hunters in Uromi, Edo state.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were mistakenly accused of being kidnappers and killed by vigilantes.

Kwankwason Tuwita, an aide to the Kano state governor, confirmed the meeting on Monday via a statement and shared further details.

