Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers for four senior players this summer

Mikel Arteta is targeting major reinforcements after winning the Premier League title

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Ben White could all leave the Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly preparing a major squad overhaul after the club's painful UEFA Champions League final defeat, with as many as four senior players facing uncertain futures at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent history, ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title by finishing comfortably ahead of Manchester City.

Arteta to Offload Four Stars After Painful Champions League Final Defeat. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal looked on course to complete a historic league and European double before suffering heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The London club fell short in the decisive match after losing on penalties in Budapest, denying Arteta the opportunity to crown an outstanding campaign with a second major trophy.

Although Arsenal supporters celebrated the Premier League triumph during a trophy parade in North London, attention has quickly shifted toward strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal prepare summer rebuild

Reports from Daily Mail indicate Arsenal's hierarchy have already begun planning an ambitious transfer window as they aim to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts again next season.

The club are expected to recruit players in several key positions, including a striker, left winger, central midfielder and right-back.

While new arrivals are anticipated, departures are also expected as Arteta reshapes his squad.

According to the report, Arsenal are open to considering offers for Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White as part of the club's restructuring plans.

The quartet have all played important roles during Arteta's reign, but changing squad dynamics and the manager's transfer ambitions could see them move elsewhere before the new campaign begins.

Martinelli and Trossard face uncertain futures

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's most recognisable faces since breaking into the first team in 2019.

The Brazilian winger has accumulated well over 270 appearances for the club and remains one of the longest-serving members of Arteta's squad.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the 2026 UCL final. Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN

Source: Getty Images

However, his role diminished during the title-winning season, with opportunities becoming increasingly limited. The emergence of other attacking options and Arsenal's search for another elite winger have raised questions about his future.

Leandro Trossard also finds himself linked with a possible exit despite contributing valuable performances throughout the campaign.

The Belgian international remained an important squad member, but Arsenal are believed to be exploring options in the transfer market, with fresh attacking reinforcements viewed as a priority.

Several reports have linked the Gunners with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as Arteta seeks additional firepower in wide areas.

Jesus and White could also depart

Gabriel Jesus and Ben White celebrate during the FA Cup match between Portsmouth. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus is another player whose future remains uncertain.

The Brazilian striker arrived from Manchester City in 2022 and made an immediate impact, but recurring injury problems have disrupted his progress over the past two seasons.

His struggles for consistent fitness have affected both his form and playing time, while Arsenal's determination to sign a new centre-forward could further reduce his opportunities.

Daily Mail suggest Arsenal are willing to sanction a move if suitable offers arrive, with clubs in Brazil believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

Ben White has also been mentioned among the players who could leave.

The England defender endured a difficult season due to injury setbacks and was unable to maintain a regular place in the starting lineup. While White remains highly regarded within the squad, Arsenal's pursuit of defensive reinforcements could create fresh competition for places.

Arsenal identify key transfer targets

As potential exits are discussed, Arsenal are simultaneously working on plans to strengthen the squad.

According to The Independent, among the names linked with the Premier League champions are Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and highly rated French youngster Eli Junior Kroupi.

The trio are viewed as players capable of adding quality and depth to a squad already packed with talent.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Gabriel Magalhães of Arsenal during the Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second Leg match in May 2026 in London. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after Arsenal secured the Premier League title, co-chairman Josh Kroenke suggested the club are fully aware of the need to continue improving despite their domestic success.

Kroenke said Arsenal had already begun discussions regarding areas where the team could be strengthened both on and off the pitch.

His comments reinforced the belief that Arsenal intend to remain aggressive in the transfer market as rivals attempt to close the gap next season.

With expectations growing among supporters, the upcoming summer window could prove one of the most important of Arteta's tenure.

Arsenal suffers tactical blow from FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal's infamous set-piece approach could face fresh challenges following changes introduced by FIFA and the International Football Association Board. The new regulation is designed to reduce blocking and screening tactics commonly used during corners and free-kicks.

The rule will debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before becoming mandatory across all competitions from July 1.

Source: Legit.ng