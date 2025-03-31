Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Lokoja, Kogi State - Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo-led Kogi state government has placed a ban on rallies and public gatherings in the state amid the homecoming ceremony of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, said the ban is placed over “credible security reports”.

Kogi govt bans rallies amid Senator Natasha Akpoti’s homecoming event. Photo credit: Usman Ododo/Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Fanwo explained that the move is to prevent any form of security breach that might destabilise the state.

As reported by TheCable, he made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The Kogi central senator homecoming event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The Commissioner said some security threats are threatening the peace of the state following a peaceful Sallah celebration.

According to Fanwo, intelligence reports indicate that some persons are planning to “stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations” in Kogi central.

He disclosed that any individual entering Kogi state with a convoy of security personnel must “obtain prior clearance from state commands of the deploying services”.

The statement partially read:

“In Kogi Central, intelligence at our disposal points to the fact that some elements are planning to stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations.

“This is to create a platform for wanton destruction and breakdown of law and order. These flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening to breach public peace and security.

“In view of this, and effective immediately, the Kogi State Government has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies or public gatherings that have the potential to disrupt public peace.

