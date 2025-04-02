Edo: “Crime Against Humanity,” MURIC Issues Strong Statement as 16 Northerners Killed in Uromi
- In a reaction to the tragic killing of 16 Northern hunters in Uromi, Edo state, MURIC has issued a strong statement
- The Islamic group in a statement that was obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 2, urged the federal government to revisit earlier attempts to criminalise hate speech
- MURIC also asked Nigerian lawmakers are advised to double their efforts in the preparation of bills in this direction
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Uromi, Edo state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Edo state, south-south Nigeria.
The prominent human rights organisation fumed at the massacre, calling it barbaric, heinous, horrendous, and reprehensible.
Describing the killings as ethnic purging, the group also called on authorities in Nigeria to punish the culprits and compensate the families of the victims.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by its executive director (ED), Professor Ishaq Akintola, obtained by Legit.ng.
Legit.ng reports that MURIC’s reaction comes after police authorities in Edo disclosed that they had arrested 14 suspects over the killing of the travellers.
The victims were gruesomely murdered by a mob on the suspicion of being criminals. The travellers were said to be hunters.
According to the Edo state police command, there were 16 victims. Amid public outrage, the spokesperson of the command Moses Yamu said some individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack.
MURIC’s statement partly reads:
“It is a crime against humanity. We charge the authorities to apprehend the culprits as quickly as possible in order to give them adequate punishment.*
"We assert firmly, emphatically, and unequivocally that it is when such crimes are adequately punished that they can act as deterrence. Nigerians from all backgrounds should be able to move freely from one part of the country to another without any fear of molestation.”
In addition, MURIC blamed the Uromi killings on “the tsunami of anti-North incitements and the tornado of anti-Muslim hate speeches which emanated from church pulpits and enveloped the Nigerian political landscape before, during and after the 2023 general elections.*
It, therefore, urged the federal government (FG) to “revisit earlier attempts to criminalise hate speech”.
The group also asked Nigerian lawmakers to “double their efforts in the preparation of bills in this direction”.
Also, MURIC demanded the payment of compensation to the families of the deceased northerners.
Finally, it appealed to Muslim faithful throughout Nigeria to remain calm and be law-abiding.
Edo killings: DSS arrests key suspects
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives arrested two key suspects linked to the killing of northerners in Uromi.
The arrests, carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS), were based on credible intelligence, according to a statement by Fred Itua, chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Monday Okpehbolo of Edo state.
Authorities have intensified efforts to track down additional suspects involved in the tragic incident, with various security agencies collaborating in the ongoing operation.
Source: Legit.ng
