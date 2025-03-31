Benin City, Edo state - Daniel Eromosele, Special Adviser on Protocol to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fueling violence in the state as part of an alleged plot to render it ungovernable.

In a statement titled Let Edo Breathe!, Eromosele condemned the recent killings of Muslim travelers in Uromi, describing the incident as a calculated attempt by the PDP to create unrest and push for a state of emergency.

Daniel Eromosele accuses PDP of destabilisation plot in Edo state

"The desperation of the PDP in Edo State is alarming. Despite their decisive loss in the September 21 election, they remain fixated on causing pain and suffering for the people of Edo. Their strategy is clear: orchestrate chaos and violence to disrupt the peace and progress being championed by Governor Okpebholo," Eromosele said.

He alleged that instead of condemning the killings, certain senior PDP officials were using the tragedy as leverage to call for federal intervention, claiming that the same individuals advocating for a state of emergency were complicit in the violence.

"Nothing could be further from the truth than their claims. These same actors are the masterminds behind the criminality we are witnessing in Edo today. Their desperation has blinded them to the sanctity of human life," he stated.

Edo killings: Political actors urged to embrace peace

Eromosele emphasised that political grievances should not translate into violence and urged all political actors to embrace peace.

His words:

"There is no justification for these acts of criminality, irrespective of political affiliations. Every life is precious, and every senseless killing is a tragedy that diminishes us all. Those responsible for these heinous crimes and those defending them must be held accountable."

He called on the PDP and its members to accept the outcome of the election and focus on preparing for the next electoral cycle rather than seeking to destabilise the state.

"The PDP and their failed candidate should allow Edo to enjoy the peace and progress that Governor Monday Okpebholo is tirelessly working to achieve. They should wait until 2028 if they wish to seek a mandate again instead of attempting to derail the state's development with violence and chaos," he added.

Eromosele further urged Edo residents to reject any attempt to incite unrest, calling for unity in the face of what he described as political sabotage.

"To the good people of Edo, let us stand together against these political elements attempting to plunge our state into crisis. Violence has never been and will never be our culture. We deserve better, and we will not be swayed by the PDP's antics," he said.

He reaffirmed the Okpebholo administration’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in Edo State, stating that the government remains focused on delivering good governance despite attempts to derail its efforts.

