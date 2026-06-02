Mercy Aigbe has shared a heartwarming video of her with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ojude Oba star Farooq Oreagba

The highlight was a clip showing the Nollywood actress and the former Nigerian leader dancing

Amid the praises from fans and supporters, some netizens criticised the video as it comes amid the insecurity in the country

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe on Monday, June 2, revealed she hosted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ojude Oba star, businessman Farooq Oreagba, at a private screening of her upcoming movie Iwe Ala (inspired by Ojude Oba, an annual festival in Ijebu land, Ogun state).

Mercy also shared a video via her Instagram showing herself, Obasanjo and Oreagba dancing as they made their entrance to the venue of the event amid drums and songs from some praise singers in the background.

Mercy Aigbe, Obasanjo, Farooq Oreagbe spotted at a private movie screening. Credit: realmercyaigbe/obasanjo

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the Nollywood star wrote:

“Private Screening of our movie IWE ALA ( An Ojude Oba Story ) for His Excellency former president of the federal of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, some his friends and his Excos!"

The movie is scheduled for release in cinemas nationwide on June 12.

The private screening comes days after the 2026 Ojude Oba festival was held in Ijebu Ode, attracting thousands of visitors, including celebrities who gathered to celebrate Ijebu culture through traditional attire, horse riding, and other activities.

Netizens share mixed opinions about Mercy Aigbe's fun video with Obasanjo. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Obasanjo would be showing support for Nollywood stars; earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that the former president was among the notable figures who attended actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's A Mother's Love movie premiere in Lagos.

The video of Mercy Aigbe, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Farooq Oreagba dancing is below:

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe's video with Obasanjo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

giftormfon reacted:

"Use the opportunity tell ur Papa to bring back our children please who knows, no one is untouchable for Fulani tourists because what goes around comes as around."

bamidele_george commented:

"This is totally nonsense , why are you guys so w*cked , may Nigeria happen to every of una."

testofeni commented:

"To think that this man became President/Head of State of Nigeria 50 years ago, and is still this healthy and virile is mind-boggling. He is truly blessed.

oficiamike said:

"Look how happy obasanjo is why can't tinubu resign and enjoy the rest of his life happily."

oyefesobiangela commented:

"Baba d baba. PA AREMU OBASANJO 💕 ebora OWU is waxing stronger andstronger. May GOD continue to strengthen and protect you sir. PA AREMU OBASANJO keep rocking and shining."

iam__beejay01 commented:

"I wish say na this man be our president bandit go don feel am for body by now."

daxie_doll commented:

"Omo it is well oo."

What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng