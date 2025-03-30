Governor Monday Okpebholo has suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in Edo state following the gruesome murder of travelling hunters

Okpebholo also suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.)

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhikor Esq. said the vigilante group involved in the tragic incident was not registered with the Edo State Security Corps

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Monday Okpebholo has suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.) over the gruesome killing of traveling hunters in Uromi.

Legit.ng recalls that about 16 Nigerians who were travellers from the northern part of the country were allegedly killed by a mob in the Uromi area of Edo state.

Reports stated that the victims, who were hunters with Dane guns, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid when they were stopped by local vigilantes, who falsely accused them and raised an alarm.

The local vigilantes' alarm led to the gathering of the mob, who took the law into their own hands and set the travellers on fire.

Governor Okpebholo also suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhikor Esq., disclosed that 14 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

As reported by Vanguard, Ikhilor made this known in a statement.

“After a review of the preliminary report on the unfortunate incident of Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area, which led to the gruesome killing of some travelers, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal vigilante groups operating under any guise in Edo State. Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).”

Ikhilor explained that the local vigilante group responsible for the attack was operating illegally.

According to Ikhilor, the vigilante group was never profiled or registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

“Its actions do not reflect the core values, character, and principles of the Okpebholo administration or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law,”

He added that Okpebholo’s administration was in contact with the victims’ families, community leaders, and the Kano State Government, as most of the deceased were reported to be from Kano.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) reacted to the killings of northern travellers in Edo state.

The northern travellers were in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo state over allegation of being kidnappers.

The northern governor said the killers of the travellers must be identified, arrested, and swiftly brought to justice.

