The United States military conducted a self-defense strike on Qeshm Island following drone and missile attacks from Iran

Despite heightened tensions, the United States says the US-Iran ceasefire remains officially in effect amid ongoing conflicts

CENTCOM reports no US personnel harmed during the military operations against multiple failed Iranian threats

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States military has attacked Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The American military said it conducted “self-defense” strikes on the Island.

As reported by Al Jazeera @AJENews, the US military said the attack was in response to Iran launching missiles and drones at American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The US government said the US-Iran ceasefire remains in effect despite the exchange.

According to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), its forces also “successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.”

This was contained in a statement shared on CENTCOM X's handle @CENTCOM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

CENTCOM said that its strikes came as Iran “launched several ballistic missiles towards regional neighbours” which “all failed to hit their intended targets”.

“Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces.”

The statement claims US forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters.

CENTCOM said American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.

The United States Central Command said no U.S. personnel were harmed during the military operation.

CENTCOM said its forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

US, Iran set to agree on preliminary 60-Day ceasefire deal

Recall that the United States and Iran reportedly agreed to a preliminary 60-day ceasefire proposal, opening the door to wider peace talks.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is said to cover key issues such as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and sanctions relief.

While awaiting President Donald Trump’s final approval, the deal could mark a turning point in efforts to end the war.

Read more stories on the US-Iran war:

US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States carried out fresh strikes on missile facilities and vessels near Bandar Abbas as tensions with Iran continued despite an active ceasefire.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic talks with Tehran were still ongoing, although both sides admitted a final agreement had not been reached.

Negotiations reportedly focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, extending the ceasefire, and addressing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Source: Legit.ng