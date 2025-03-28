No less than 16 traveling Nigerians from the northern part of the country were reportedly killed in a horrifying display of mob justice in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi in Edo State.

The travellers were said to have been falsely accused of kidnapping when they fell into the hands of the irate mobs who took the law into their own hands on Thursday, March 28.

According to Zagazola Makama, the victims are primarily Hausa hunters and were on their way to Kano from Port Harcourt. They were said to be traveling for the Sallah festivals, but they were intercepted at about 1:30 p.m. by members of the Edo State Security Corps and local vigilantes.

Following the sighting of their hunting Dane guns, which were very common in the north, they were misinterpreted and considered a threat. Rather than reporting them to the police or other security agencies, the local vigilantes allegedly raised the false alarm, which eventually led to the chaos and violence.

The youths' reaction was said to be swift and brutal due to the unfounded accusations. The travelers were viciously attacked, and 16 people died at the spot. The mob were said to have set the truck ablaze, trapping some bodies inside the vehicle.

At the gruesome scene, some people were allegedly taken out on wheelbarrows and thrown into the fire, mirroring the mob justice that was being perpetrated by some communities in Nigeria.

Makama further reported that it was late for the security operatives to respond to the situation. He said that the damage had been done as of the time they arrived at the scene following a distress call. Four survivors were reportedly rescued and taken to a hospital at Uromi for immediate medical attention.

He further explained that the authorities have reported the arrest of five suspects while lamenting that the arrest would not bring back those who have died or alleviate the trauma caused to the families of the deceased.

The Hausa community in Uromi has held an emergency meeting to restore peace and prevent any further reprisal attacks. On the other hand, the police have maintained that "the law must take its course", adding that those heinous crimes.

