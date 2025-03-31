Governor Monday Okpebholo on Monday visited the Kano state governor over the recent killing of northern hunters in Uromi, Edo state

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were mistakenly accused of being kidnappers and killed by vigilantes

Kwankwason Tuwita, an aide to the Kano state governor, confirmed the meeting on Monday via a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has arrived at the Kano State Government House to condole with the state government, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the families of the 16 people killed last week in Uromi, Edo state.

Edo governor and Kano state governor meet over Uromi killings. Photo credit: @babarh_ Kwankwason Tuwita

Source: Twitter

Kwankwason Tuwita, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Yusuf, made this known in a terse statement shared on his X page on Monday.

The statement, accompanied by a photo of the development, reads:

"Just In: The governor of Edo State arrived at the Kano State Government House to condole with the state government and the families of the 16 people killed last week in Uromi, Edo State."

Legit.ng reported that the victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were intercepted and killed by vigilantes who accused them of being kidnappers.

As reported by Daily Trust, a visit to Torankawa village in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano state, where some of the victims hailed from, grieving relatives shared harrowing details of the victims' last moments.

Reacting, Kano state government dispatched a high-level delegation to Edo state to seek justice for its recently murdered subjects, Vanguard reported.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, confirmed the development, stressing the government’s determination to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“The Kano State Government is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. We are committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring that their rights are protected.”

How they murdered Kano-bound passengers in Edo

Meanwhile, a truck driver who survived the lynching of 16 travelers in Edo state, refuted claims that the attack was related to a tribal clash, insisting the vigilante group should be held responsible.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were accused of being kidnappers and attacked by the vigilante group.

The driver, who was initially detained by the police alongside two others, later discovered that the mob had brutally killed all 16 passengers.

Read more about Uromi killings in Edo state:

Uromi killings: Okpebholo suspends vigilante groups

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in Edo state following the gruesome murder of travelling hunters.

Okpebholo also suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhikor Esq. said the vigilante group involved in the tragic incident was not registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng