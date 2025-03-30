The Northern Elders Forum has listed five demands authorities in Edo State and the Federal Government must meet over the killings of travelling hunters in Uromi

Governor Monday Okpebholo is given 14 days ultimatum to recover the bodies of the 16 travellers killed in Uromi

The Forum said the animalistic and cannibalistic acts against northerners in the country must come to an end

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Elders Forum, has given Governor Monday Okpebholo and the people of Edo state 14 days ultimatum to recover the bodies of the 16 travellers killed in Uromi.

Legit.ng recalls that about 16 Nigerians who were travellers to the northern part of the country were allegedly killed by a mob in Uromi area of Edo state.

Reports stated that the victims, who were hunters with Dane guns, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid when they were stopped by local vigilantes, who falsely accused them and raised an alarm.

The local vigilantes' alarm led to the gathering of the mob, who took the law into their own hands and set the travellers on fire.

The Spokesperson, NEF, Prof Abubakar, said the North will take stringent action in response to the tragic incident.

Abubakar made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the Forum said the north will longer accept such animalistic and cannibalistic acts against its peole.

“This must come to an end. The North will take stringent action in response to this inhumane attack on its peace-loving people.”

“Consequently, the NEF hereby demands the following immediate actions from the authorities in Edo State and the Federal Government:

"The swift recovery of the bodies of the victims and their dignified transfer to their families for an honorable and befitting burial in accordance with their respective faiths.

“The arrest and trial of all individuals responsible for the attack and the brutal killings of the innocent travellers. The NEF demands a public prosecution of the perpetrators and those that aided the crime to ensure full transparency and accountability.

“The due payment of compensation to the families of the victims, in line with the prescribed standards of their respective faiths.

“An unreserved apology from the people and authorities of Edo State, with a commitment to ensuring that such barbaric behavior never occurs again.

“An unreserved apology from the Edo State Government to the North for this heinous attack on its people. The punishment of the perpetrators must be witnessed by the public to serve as a deterrent to any such future acts of violence."

Edo massacre: Governor Okpebholo suspends vigilante groups

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okpebholo suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in Edo state following the gruesome murder of travelling hunters.

Okpebholo also suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhikor Esq. said the vigilante group involved in the tragic incident was not registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

