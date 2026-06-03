Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to pray for ex-Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, after recent political accusations and remarks credited to the former governor

Oyelade stated that Nigerians had been shocked by Fayose’s recent comments, which he described as false accusations

The Oyo government official added that the governor was currently focused on addressing the security challenges in the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has called on Nigerians to be prayerful for the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose.

On Monday, June 1, Fayose alleged that the Oyo state government orchestrated the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of the state as part of a plot to embarrass President Bola Tinubu.

Seyi Makinde urges Nigerians to keep ex-Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose in prayers amid recent controversy surrounding his remarks on the Ogbomosho abduction. Photo credit: Ayodele Fayose, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Fayose's allegation against Makinde catches attention

Fayose made the allegation while speaking on a televised programme, where he questioned the response of the Oyo state government to the incident and suggested that political considerations may have influenced its handling.

Vanguard quoted Fayose as saying:

“In Oyo state, I strongly believe, though I might be wrong but this sometimes might be orchestrated. The governor of Oyo State had his nomination and that of his candidates in the face of this abduction,” he said.

“He did not take any action; no steps were taken; it was after those nominations that he went to the families to visit them.”

Fayose added:

“I sometimes believe that the abduction at Oyo School was orchestrated by the Oyo State Government to blackmail President Tinubu."

'Don’t get angry with Fayose' – Makinde

But reacting on Tuesday, June 2, through a statement issued by Dotun Oyelade, the Oyo state commissioner for information, Governor Makinde said Nigerians watched with shock as the former Ekiti governor disintegrated before the eyes of the world by making a series of false accusations, apparently under certain influences.

Oyelade said Governor Makinde is too preoccupied with finding a solution to the challenges posed by the kidnappers of children and teachers in the state to engage someone whose lifestyle and comportment have been suspect over a long time.

He added that for a former governor to be so consumed by the politics of vindictiveness, vileness, deceit, and hate that he would further endanger the lives of those in captivity and distract security agents from handling this delicate job smacks of one who has lost his mind.

Seyi Makinde says efforts are ongoing to secure the safe release of the Oyo schoolchildren and teachers abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Per The Nation, the official noted that even President Tinubu has publicly commended Governor Makinde twice since the kidnapping took place on Friday, May 15.

The commissioner urged the people of the state and Nigerians at large to remain hopeful, noting that Governor Makinde has been working day and night to secure the release of the abducted children and teachers.

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Seyi Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies

Source: Legit.ng