Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, has warned the people of the state not to allow anybody to push them to any form of provocation or violence

Fubara said his detractors are bent on ‘destroying’ Rivers state and creating problems “to deny people their means of livelihood”

The sanctioned governor promised that he would continue to respect every constituted authority to ensure that Rivers state “remains the envy of every other state”

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, has said he feels depressed over the state of emergency in the state.

As reported by AIT on Tuesday, April 1, Governor Fubara made this known when he played host to Muslim leaders from 20 Islamic groups, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who paid him an Eid-el-Fitr 2025 visit at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Addressing the delegation, Fubarat explained that supernatural forces may be at play beyond human understanding.

He said:

“We, as humans, might feel a bit depressed, because of the situation, maybe because of what we are seeing. But we may not understand what is deeper, that is beyond us, that has happened. But in everything, we have decided to give glory to the Almighty God.

"So, in this season of sharing, of love, of sacrifice, I want people to understand and know that I key into your period of festival. I also believe strongly that we shall come out stronger. You’ve said it already; our dream and vision for this state is a society that no man should be oppressed.”

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval vice admiral, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

Tinubu told to immediately reverse Fubara’s suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) expressed displeasure over the recent political development in Rivers state.

In a statement, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, NEF's spokesperson, called on President Tinubu to immediately reinstate Fubara, and his deputy Odu.

NEF argued that even though President Tinubu has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency on the federation or any part of it, the situation in Rivers state did not warrant an emergency rule.

