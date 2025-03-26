Operatives of the Ekiti state police command have reported arrested a male resident identified as Donald Fajuyi

The suspect was arrested for demolishing his wife’s house with a bulldozer in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital

The State police public relations officer, Sunday Abure, who confirmed the incident shared more details

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A Nigerian man, Donald Fajuyi, has been arrested for demolishing his wife’s house with a bulldozer at Fajuyi road in Ado-Ekiti area in Ekiti state.

Fajuyi was said to have demolished the building of Bukola Fajuyi, his wife, while she was away at church on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Donald Fajuyi demolishes wife's building using heavy machines and hoodlums. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Zagazola Makama, made this known in his counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

Makama said Fajuyi invaded his wife’s residence with some suspected hoodlums and heavy machinery.

The suspect and the hoodlums brought down the entire structure and destroyed valuables.

According to the publication, police operatives from New Iyin divisional 1 visited the crime scene and documented the damage.

The State police spokesperson, Sunday Abure, disclosed that the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

Legit.ng earlier reported that protest rocked Zhidu Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over demolitions in the area.

Hundreds of the community residents took to the streets in protest and blocked the entrance of the community holding placards.

The chairman of Zhidu Residents Association, Apostle Prosper E. Eromosele, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

Legit.ng also reported that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike remains steadfast in his mission to demolish illegal structures in Abuja.

Opponents argue the demolitions disproportionately harm vulnerable communities, leaving many displaced without alternative housing options.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain David Itopa criticized Wike's approach, urging him to take cautionary measures.

Read more demolition stories:

Wike begins fresh demolition in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike-led FCTA commenced the demolition of about 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows in the nation's capital

Mukhtar Galadima, director of the Department of Development Control, vowed that the FCT would continue to enforce the law on illegal structures.

Galadima warned land grabbers to desist from deceiving innocent buyers while urging buyers to verify the authenticity of the land from the authority before paying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng