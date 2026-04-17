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Kwara State - Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested one Hamza Woru in Kaiama local government area for unlawful possession of a human skull.

The Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, said investigations revealed that Woru allegedly exhumed the remains of a deceased relative for ritual purposes.

As reported by The Punch, Adekimi made this known while addressing journalists in Ilorin, on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Adekimi said the successes were a result of intelligence-led policing and collaboration with other security agencies.

“The suspect attempted to sell the human skull before he was apprehended, while his accomplice is still at large.”

The commissioner further stated that the case has already been charged in court under the Kwara State law prohibiting dealings in human parts.

Adekimi reaffirmed the Kwara police command’s commitment to security across the state.

He noted that the police are not only reacting to crimes but proactively dismantling criminal networks in the north-central state.

The police boss called on residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information.

He stressed that “security is a collective responsibility, and together we can sustain peace and safety across Kwara state.”

Man exhumes grandmother’s corpse for money rituals

Recall that operatives of the Niger State police command arrested some money ritual suspects in the north-central state.

The police arrested 31-year-old Ahmadu Jiya for allegedly exhuming the corpse of his 90-year-old maternal grandmother.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, narrated how Jiya was arrested after removing his maternal grandmother's skull for money rituals.

Man exhumed dead bodies, 4 human heads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ogun state police arrested Gafaru Rasaki for allegedly exhuming human remains and possessing four human heads.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said investigations revealed the suspect unlawfully exhumed the remains from a cemetery in the Sagamu area of the south-west state.

According to Babasey, police secured the exhibits and confirmed the suspect would be charged in court.

Source: Legit.ng