Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, has said he is better than Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, and Peter Obi, for the ADC presidential ticket

Amaechi made the claim while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, dismissing the votes garnered by his contenders in the 2023 elections

The former minister also explained that he had more chances of winning the election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who were on the ballots in the 2023 presidential election

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, has reiterated his confidence in winning the presidential primary of the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing himself as the most qualified among the top contenders in the party.

Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers state, made the comment while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, and maintained that he was the finest among all the candidates, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who both gathered over six million votes each in the 2023 presidential elections.

Rotimi Amaechi says he is better than Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi Photo Credit: @atiku, @chibuikeamaechi, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

When he was reminded of the votes that were gathered by the former presidential candidates who were also contesting for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, he noted that they were all in the coalition party now, and the party had yet to have up to three million registered members.

Recall that Amaechi lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election, and later teamed up with Atiku and Obi, who were candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the last presidential elections.

Amaechi's comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, where a faction led by Nabiu Bala claimed to be the authentic national chairman of the party, against the announced candidates of the likes of Atiku, Obi and Amaechi himself.

The development has led to the derecognition of the party's leadership by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The development was protested by Atiku, Amaechi and others, but the matter would soon be decided by the court.

Atiku, Obi: Nigerians react as Amaechi vows

However, Amaechi's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Enigma said Amaechi did not deserve what he called himself:

"Amaechi would have lost his polling unit in the 2023 election; there is no way he would be able to defeat Wike in Rivers, let alone gathering enough votes in the South-south. This man overrates himself so much.... What happened to his own protégé ( DAKUKU PETER SIDE), whom he backed in 2015 UNDER the APC? He failed woefully; he couldn't even deliver the Rivers state for Buhari in 2015 and 2019."

Rotimi Amaechi says he remains best presidential aspirant in the ADC Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Facebook

Jesse West said there is a crisis in the ADC:

"They have started fighting themselves. Obi should just register a new party of his own for us to follow and vote. All these old men no wan gree for anybody oh. Na so Atiku first come that day talk his own."

Taiwo Adeniyi said the presidential ticket will divide the party:

"Amaechi don dey open the cankerworms, I thought Obidients said 20 million people have registered in ADC Na this ticket matter go bring down this house."

Mary Akinwande criticised the ADC:

"You think Obi is the only evil one in the coalition? Just listen to Atiku and Ameachi, you will know why they are all in the same coalition."

You can see the video of the former governor on X here:

Labour Party declares Tinubu as consensus candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was endorsed by the Labour Party, the platform where Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential election.

Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, announced the development in an interview on Thursday, April 16.

According to Arabambi, the agreement to endorse Tinubu's second-term ambition was done with the knowledge of Governor Alex Otti, the party's only governor.

Source: Legit.ng