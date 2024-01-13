The Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), federal capital territory administration (FCTA), has started the demolition of eateries, shops, and other illegal structures in taxi ranks across Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the demolition started with Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks in Abuja on Friday, January 12

In Area 3 Taxi Rank, the DTRS team, supported by security agencies, demolished mechanic workshops and eateries, among others

FCT, Abuja - The Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished shops, eateries, and other illegal structures across the Nigerian capital city.

Legit.ng reports that the FCTA is led by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

As reported by The Nation, the administration on Friday, January 12, demolished Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks, in Abuja.

In Area 3 Taxi Rank, the DTRS team, supported by security agencies, demolished a car wash, mechanic workshop, cinema house, and eateries among other structures allegedly operating illegally.

Speaking, Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Service (FCTA), said:

“One chance happens when people do not have a secured taxi rank to board vehicles.

“We have gone round with DRTS officials; we noticed that most of the taxi ranks were occupied by people that were not meant to be there, and not given room to taxi owners to use the space.

“But as we clear these illegal structures, more vehicles will be coming into the ranks, so that commuters will be able to board safe and secured taxis to their various destinations.”

Wike committed to FCT’s development - FCTA official

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the FCTA’s director of information and communication, said Wike is committed to the infrastructural development and transformation of the country’s capital.

Sule gave the assurance on Friday, January 12, in Abuja when he led a delegation of some senior officials in the FCTA to the corporate headquarters of Media Trust Group (MTG).

He said the appointment of Wike as the FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu was a blessing to the 47-year-old territory because of ‘the rapid infrastructural development being witnessed’ across the territory, as well as the strict implementation of the Abuja master plan.

