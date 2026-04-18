A young lady who graduated from the University of Nigeria with a first class in law celebrated her latest achievement

She shared how she got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite dealing with so many life challenges, even in her final paper

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A first-class law graduate, Chikamso Maria Ochi, celebrated upon graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

She shared that she bagged another first-class, despite facing challenges even on the day of her final paper.

Lady bags double law first-class

Identified as @kamsoochi on X, the lady opened up about her struggles, as she expressed gratitude to God for her result.

She wrote:

"God is still in the neighborhood. LL.B - First class. B.L - First Class.

"Which of the mercies of the Lord can I deny? From dealing with several challenges at home & bottling it like a babe, getting a very horrible news before my exams, & almost passing out on my last paper."

In an earlier post, she had shared how she graduated as the second best graduting law student from UNN.

She said:

"I have had a lot to be grateful for over the years and one of them is finishing from the University of Nigeria, as the Second Best Graduating Student (Law) with a CGPA of 4.81. I am grateful to God and my support system.To many more outstanding performances in the future."

See her X post below:

Reactions as UNN graduates bags first class again

@De_Scribe01

Chiiiiii!!! Never in doubt. Thank you for the endless notes, explanations and trust. "Azeez, I understand. But look at it this way. Stop stressing yourself over this". Good to see you in red.

@Beubby71

Congratulations Kamso. The scroll indeed is redddd

@Omocom__

Congratulations once again, my dearest Kamso!

@eniolawilliam

He is indeed in the neighborhood. Congratulations dear!

@IamSannwalaw

Double first class! Top girl no cap ! Congratulations

@fAlSe_LiBeRo

Congratulations Chikamsoooo! You make it look effortless — this thing called excellence. Glad to have followed your journey through the years! The Best is yet to come!

@_chibuikem_

congratulations You really deserve this I’m so happy for you. Really long time o but we thank God it all ended in praise

FideliaEriki

It's really raining first class Loveet Congratulations dear

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating from the law department with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng