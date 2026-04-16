The former parliamentarians' forum has criticised calls by a US lawmaker to remove Bello Matawalle

The group argued that insecurity in northern Nigeria is very complex and long-standing

It also cautioned against external pressure on domestic security matters, urging that allegations be handled through Nigeria’s established legal processes

A group of former Nigerian lawmakers has rejected calls from a United States legislator seeking the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

They described the demand as misguided and lacking an understanding of the country’s security challenges.

Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, at a recent government function. Photo: Bello Matawalle

Source: Original

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Former Parliamentarians Forum said the remarks risked simplifying a complex national issue and could disrupt efforts already underway to address insecurity.

In the statement signed by its chairman, Gabriel Idoko, the group warned against drawing conclusions based on what it called selective readings of events in parts of northern Nigeria.

Forum warns against external interference

The reaction followed comments by Kimberly Daniels, a member of the US lower house, who urged President Bola Tinubu to review Nigeria’s security leadership.

Her position was outlined in a report examining violence in the North Central and North West regions, where recent attacks have led to deaths and abductions.

Kimberly Daniels of the United States urges President Bola Tinubu to take a closer look at Nigeria’s security leadership in the face of growing violence. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

Daniels cited concerns about leadership within the defence structure and called for the “removal or redeployment” of Matawalle. She said appeals from Nigerians affected by the violence informed her stance.

“The position I take on this issue is because of citizens reaching out to me from Nigeria. My connection to Nigeria as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Chairwoman of UN-WCD would not allow me to be silent,” she said.

Nigeria security debate draws global attention

The Forum dismissed the proposal as overly simplistic.

“It is both simplistic and counterproductive to suggest that the removal or redeployment of one public official would resolve challenges that have evolved over decades,” Moses said.

The group maintained that Nigeria’s security landscape required continuity and coordination rather than abrupt changes influenced by outside voices.

It also pointed to the broader defence structure under President Tinubu, arguing that Matawalle operates within a system that involves multiple agencies and layers of command.

According to the statement, progress has been recorded in joint operations and intelligence sharing, even as violence persists in some areas.

“These efforts are neither accidental nor attributable to a single office, They are the product of sustained coordination among the armed forces, intelligence services, and political leadership. Disrupting that synergy on the basis of unverified allegations would be a disservice to national security,” he said.

Concerns over international pressure grow

Daniels’ report also raised allegations of internal complicity in some attacks and urged stronger international action.

“Based on the referenced report, the attacks against believers in Northern Nigeria are allegedly protected by leadership from the inside. The greatest form of terrorism a person can experience is terror that comes from ‘homegrown familiar enemies,’” Daniels added.

In response, the Forum cautioned against what it described as the internationalisation of domestic security debates. It warned that such interventions, if not grounded in verified evidence, could heighten tensions and embolden armed groups.

The group called for allegations to be handled through established institutions. It said accountability should follow due process within Nigeria’s legal framework rather than public campaigns.

Lawmakers reject US call on Matawalle

While acknowledging the impact of recent attacks on communities, the Forum urged a focus on long-term solutions. It advocated sustained investment in intelligence gathering, community policing, and economic support for affected regions.

It also defended Matawalle’s experience as a former governor of Zamfara State, saying it provides insight into the drivers of insecurity in rural areas.

The Forum concluded by urging both local and international observers to adopt a cautious approach when assessing Nigeria’s security situation, warning that politicising the issue could undermine ongoing efforts to restore stability.

Banditry: Matawalle denies aiding insecurity

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, denied allegations levelled against him by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state that he is behind banditry in the state.

Reacting to the governor’s allegations, Bello Matawalle’s office said Governor Lawal had repeatedly towed the same line of action of accusing the minister of sponsoring banditry, which the Minister consistently denied.

Source: Legit.ng