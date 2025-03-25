Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Ramadan Palliative has been looted by angry youths in Gombe state

The youths intercepted one of the trucks and looted all the items including rice, sugar, oil, salt, and pasta

It was gathered that two trucks containing 3,500 cartons of the above items were to be distributed in Gombe state

Gombe state - Some angry youths in Gombe state have looted Ramadan palliative reportedly organized by Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi has joined residents and political leaders in breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) during his visit to northern states in the country.

President Tinubu's son’s visits to the north have been described as Ramadan outreach and the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement initiative.

As reported by Daily Trust, some angry carted away cartons of food items from a truck parked by the roadside.

In a video, the youths were seen throwing the items to those on the ground who eagerly collected and made away with them.

Two trucks containing 3,500 cartons of rice, sugar, oil, salt, and pasta were said to have been allocated to Gombe.

It was gathered that the contents of one truck were successfully distributed while the youth intercepted and emptied the contents of the second truck.

There are rumours that looting was sabotaged by those who were not carried along in the distribution exercise which earlier took place at the state All Progressive Congress (APC) Secretariat.

