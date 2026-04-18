A young man who waited till midnight to check his 2026 UTME result has shared a screenshot of his JAMB score

The individual explained that he had written the JAMB exam several times but was not offered admission

He mentioned his dream course and posted the high score he got after writing the JAMB examination

A Nigerian man who stayed up till midnight to check his 2026 UTME result has taken to social media to post evidence of what he scored after writing his JAMB exam.

The individual explained that in the past, he had written the JAMB exam but wasn’t given admission by the university to study his dream course.

Man trends online after revealing 2026 UTME score checked at midnight. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MStudioImages, Twitter/Reborn_M0D

Source: Twitter

Man posts his 2026 UTME result online

However, he hasn’t given up, as he tried again and wrote the 2026 UTME exam.

@Reborn_M0D explained:

"God did 🙏"

"After scoring 305 in last year’s JAMB - even after writing it twice—I still didn’t get admission to study Medicine. It’s been a 3-year journey of persistence, setbacks, and staying consistent."

Man who checked 2026 UTME result at midnight shares JAMB score online. Photo Source: Twitter/Reborn_M0D

Source: Twitter

After several study hours and preparation, he finally sat for the UTE exam and got a high score, which he mentioned and also displayed on his social media page.

@Reborn_M0D continued:

"But this time, it feels different. I stayed up to check my result… and boom - 328/400."

"All the late nights, the effort, and the discipline are finally paying off. It’s clearer now than ever that my dream is within reach."

"Congratulations to me. I’d truly appreciate any financial support towards my academic journey."

He also begged for support to proceed with his education from his followers.

Many people who came across his results took to the comment section to praise him.

Reactions as man posts his JAMB result

@aliucyberceo shared:

"Omg Congratulations to you my brother."

@okon234israel wrote:

"Congratulations."

@MKingssAI noted:

"Congrats man."

@NjokuNzubewisd1 said:

"Congratulation man."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian JAMB candidate shared a screenshot of a message he received from the examination body, showing a sudden change in his exam schedule.

The post, shared on his official TikTok account, went viral as he reacted to the unexpected update, which moved his exam time to 11 a.m. on April 28.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has cried out on social media over the difficulty of the questions set in the 2026 JAMB examination.

The candidate, who sat for the exam, lamented online that the questions were very tough and confusing, saying he nearly fainted inside the examination hall.

Man passes JAMB exam after six attempts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has shared how he wrote the JAMB UTME six times despite scoring above 200 in most of his attempts.

He said his admission struggle was caused by choosing competitive universities and pressure to study Medicine or Engineering. After several setbacks, he eventually changed his course choice and gained admission into FUNAAB, ending his long JAMB journey.

Source: Legit.ng