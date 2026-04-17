Rotimi Amaechi accused Goodluck and Patience Jonathan of chasing him out of the PDP over political disputes

The former minister of transportation asserted similar experiences occurred during his time in the APC and later the ADC

Amaechi discussed disagreements and policy conflicts with former President Jonathan

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, forced him out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Amaechi said Jonathan and his wife literally chased him out of the PDP following political disagreements.

Amaechi claims Jonathan and his wife chased him out of PDP. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi/Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Amaechi stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, April 17, 2026.

He said he would not remain silent in the face of what he described as injustice,

“The president, Goodluck, and his wife chased me out and handed over the structure to other people. So I moved with all of us who were governors. My offence was because I was chairman of the Governors’ Forum.

“I left PDP. The country knew what happened. I was literally chased out of PDP. You want me to remind you that I was chased out of PDP? President Goodluck Jonathan with his wife. He took over the political structure in Rivers State and chased me out.”

The former Rivers state governor said he had held several discussions with Jonathan over their differences.

Amaechi said the issues include party primaries and governance.

“I have sat down with President Goodluck Jonathan several times on the issue of my disagreement and what the policies are.”

He lamented that he experienced a similar situation happened to him in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said he disagreed with some of the policies pursued by political actors.

“The same happened. I was chased out of the APC. Then I went to ADC, but that’s not even the issue.”

He further stated that:

“The first day they said President Tinubu won the primary, I told him I don’t agree with him.”

Watch the video below via @MobilePunch

Amaechi mocks Atiku, Obi's 12m votes

Recall that Amaechi said he is better than Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, and Peter Obi, for the ADC presidential ticket.

He made the claim while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, dismissing the votes garnered by his contenders in the 2023 elections.

The former minister also explained that he had more chances of winning the election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who were on the ballots in the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi mentions master strategy to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi told the ADC that a viable candidate is needed to sack Tinubu in 2027.

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers, also urged the coalition members to void religious and tribal sentiments.

However, the former minister's message to the ADC members has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng