Wike Begins Fresh Demolition in Abuja, Details Emerge
- Nyesom Wike-led FCTA has commenced the demolition of about 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows
- Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, vowed that the FCT would continue to enforce the law on illegal structures
- Galadima then warned land grabbers to desist from deceiving innocent buyers while urging buyers to verify the authenticity of the land from the authority before paying
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) led by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has kicked off a demolition exercise in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, targeting 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows.
Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, led the operation on Thursday, October 17, emphasizing that land grabbers erected these structures without necessary approvals.
FCTA clarifies Abuja's Phase 5 District
Galadima clarified that the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe falls within the Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC). He warned that the department would crack down on land grabbers and advised potential buyers to verify property legitimacy before purchasing.
According to Premium Times, the demolition began with ten buildings, with Galadima vowing to continue the enforcement, stating, "Tomorrow we are coming back in full swing. We will make sure that all illegal structures, close to 50 duplexes and bungalows, are brought down."
Galadima cautioned that land grabbers deceive residents into believing these areas will be integrated into Phase Five of the FCC, stressing, "Illegality is illegality, and we will continue to remove every illegal structure in the FCT".
Why there is demolition in Abuja
This move aims to restore order and adherence to development regulations in Abuja. The FCTA's actions demonstrate a commitment to tackling illegal developments and promoting a well-planned city.
Recall that Wike vowed to administer the FCT according to the master plan designed for the Nigerian capital and demolish all illegally constructed structures.
Wike mentions PDP governors involved in anti-party activities
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has accused Governor Fubara and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Muhammed, of working against the PDP's interest.
Wike, who is now FCT minister, said Fubara sponsored the APP candidates in the Rivers local government election, and Governor Muhammed was there during the inauguration.
The minister then condemned those calling for his suspension from the PDP for not supporting Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections and supporting Fubara's action.
