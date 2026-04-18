During the official governorship declaration of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Ibadan, Saheed Osupa openly challenged Seyi Makinde’s administration

The Fuji icon used a stinging Yoruba label to describe the governor, leading to a frenzy among the thousands of APC loyalists gathered at the event

Osupa urged the people of Oyo State to reject any candidate handpicked by the Governor while throwing his weight behind the APC aspirant

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa was captured in a viral video making pointed remarks about Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde during a live performance.

The incident happened on April 17, 2026, at the governorship declaration event of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Yemetu, Ibadan.

The gathering, organised by supporters of the All Progressives Congress, drew party loyalists, political stakeholders, and entertainers.

Saheed Osup openly challenges Seyi Makinde’s administration at an APC rally. Photo: Seyi Makide/Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

While entertaining guests, Osupa veered into political commentary, openly backing Sharafadeen Alli as his preferred candidate for the 2027 Oyo governorship election.

The Fuji singer, who recently claimed he was using juju, also dismissed the “Omituntun 3.0” slogan, widely associated with Governor Makinde’s administration.

According to him, the slogan had not translated into meaningful results for the people.

He used a Yoruba term, “onijibiti,” widely interpreted as a pointed jab at the governor. The remark sent murmurs across the venue as supporters reacted in different ways.

He went further, urging attendees not to support any candidate linked to the current administration, while encouraging them to rally behind Alli.

The atmosphere quickly shifted from entertainment to full political messaging.

The moment became even more significant as it came ahead of the 2027 governorship race, which is already gathering momentum.

Some attendees reportedly cheered the musician’s comments, while others appeared visibly surprised at the direct tone of his statements.

Videos from the event soon circulated online, with viewers dissecting his words and body language.

During the performance, Osupa repeatedly mentioned Sharafadeen Alli, describing him as the leader he believes can take Oyo State forward.

He encouraged supporters to stand firmly behind the APC candidate, suggesting that the upcoming election would require a change in direction.

Legit.ng reports that the governor had gifted the Fuji star an SUV in 2023.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail the video of Saheed Osupa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@TheGreatHabeeb

"I’m a fan of Saheed Osupa, but it seems like common sense is drifting away from him as he gets older. We’ve seen Pasuma campaign for his candidate without throwing jabs at anyone. Must you be controversial?"

@AkileIjebu_GCON noted:

"It's unfortunate this bloke is subbing Makinde, he collected a brand new SUV from the governor and sang his praises during that period. Craziness abounds some of our people."

@Shakuradeyemi3 shared:

"Person wey don collect show money and u expect am make he no please his employermoney wey b say na view once he use for themPerson wey go don call Excellency after the show Pleaded"

Osupa urges the people of Oyo State to reject any candidate handpicked by Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo: Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer. The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng