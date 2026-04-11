Nigeria has released an updated list of 12 companies and enterprises designated as terrorism financiers in 2026

The move forms part of the Federal Government’s wider strategy to combat terrorism financing and protect national security

Authorities stress that these sanctions aim to cut off financial support for groups threatening peace and stability

The Federal Government has published an updated list of Nigerian companies and enterprises sanctioned for terrorism financing in 2026.

This announcement is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security.

Nigeria strengthens national security by publishing updated terrorism financing list in 2026. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

According to NigSac, the updated list highlights businesses and ventures that have been sanctioned for their involvement in terrorism financing.

Authorities stated this step is crucial in cutting off financial support for groups that threaten peace and stability.

Official list of sanctioned entities

Here’s the list of the 12 Nigerian companies and enterprises designated as terrorism financiers according to NigSac:

WEST AND EAST AFRICA GENERAL TRADING CO. LTD — March 18, 2024 SETTINGS BUREAU DE CHANGE LTD — March 18, 2024 G. SIDE GENERAL ENTERPRISES — March 18, 2024 DESERT EXCHANGE VENTURES LIMITED — March 18, 2024 EAGLE SQUARE GENERAL TRADING CO LTD — March 18, 2024 ALFA EXCHANGE BDC — March 18, 2024 Alin Yar Yaya General Enterprises — March 22, 2024 K. Are Nigeria Limited — March 22, 2024 Suhailah Bashir General Enterprises — March 22, 2024 IGWE KA ALA ENTERPRISES — March 19, 2025 SEFICUVI GLOBAL COMPANY — March 19, 2025 LAKURAWA SECT — March 6, 2025

Officials emphasised that the move is part of a wider strategy to protect Nigeria’s financial system and national security. The designation of these companies as terrorism financiers means they are subject to sanctions, restrictions, and monitoring. It also serves as a warning to other businesses to ensure compliance with financial regulations and avoid links to illicit activities.

Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, continues to uphold its pledge to international peace and security under the UN Charter. To strengthen this commitment, the country enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which created the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC). This body is responsible for enforcing United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS).

Targeted financial sanctions explained

Targeted Financial Sanctions are measures issued by the United Nations Security Council. They are designed to block individuals or organisations linked to terrorism, terrorism financing, or the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMDS) from accessing funds, assets, equipment, or any form of support.

Nigeria Sanctions Committee implements UN Security Council resolutions on terrorism financing. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

Role of the Nigeria sanctions committee

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee is chaired by the Honourable Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. It has the authority to create regulations, guidelines, and procedures to ensure UNSCRs are properly implemented in Nigeria. These rules apply to all individuals and organisations within the country.

Under Section 10 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the NSC is empowered to enforce all UNSCRs listed in Schedule 1 of the Act. This includes UNSCR 1373 (2001), which focuses on preventing and suppressing terrorism financing worldwide.

Updated list of 48 Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security. See the list here.

Source: Legit.ng