The federal government has started the demolition of buildings along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway's right of way despite controversies surrounding the project

Minister of Works David Umahi announced the commencement, assuring that only shanties would be affected and that compensation for affected property owners had been arranged

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, estimated to cost N15 trillion, will span 700 km and connect Lagos to Cross River, with construction expected to take eight years

Landmark Beach, Lagos state - Despite the controversies trailing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the federal government has commenced demolition of buildings on the right of way of the road project.

David Umahi, the minister of works, announced the commencement of the demolition on Saturday, April 27, during a press briefing held at Landmark Beach.

Legit.ng gathers that the demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront and was flagged off by Umahi.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: No infrastructure will be affected

Speaking at the beach on Saturday, Umahi said none of the infrastructure in the area will be affected by the demolition.

According to the minister, only shanties will be affected. He added that he has directed that the beach be shut down starting Sunday, April 28.

“The place is owned by people that are sand filling it, and at the end of the day, there is no more beach, so what we are doing is to pass our coastal road within the Right of Way of the Federal Government. Those who are playing politics with it can go ahead; my job is simple, which is to pass the coastal road," The Punch quoted Umahi as saying.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: FG assures of compensation

Umahi further assured that compensation for owners of the affected structures has been adequately factored into the project, Leadership reported.

He urged those affected to see the greater good of the project, particularly the economic gains.

According to Umahi, the compensation process for property owners along the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project would adhere to the federal government’s approved rates.

He added that the compensation would be paid from Wednesday, May 1, to Thursday, May 2.

The minister further explained that the demolition was necessary because the landmark centre was on the federal government’s Right-of-way.

Quick facts about Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Lagos-Calabar coastal road project is expected to take eight years to complete.

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road will be constructed for N15trn, and a kilometre of the road will cost N4bn.

It is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states before culminating in Cross River.

